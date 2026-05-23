Ukraine's presence in the EU should be full-fledged — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insists that Ukraine's membership in the European Union must be full and full-fledged.

Zelenskyy reacted to Merz's words about EU associate member status for Ukraine

According to the head of state, diplomatic work with partners in the European Union is actively underway to bring Ukraine's membership in the EU closer.

Ukraine is fighting for its life, for its independence, and for that Europe that has lived in peace the longest, protects people and life, protects culture, and it is thanks to such protection that it has a truly global role. Without Ukraine, there cannot be a full-fledged European project, and Ukraine's presence in the EU must also be full-fledged — full-fledged. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy stressed the importance of opening negotiation clusters and meaningful progress in the negotiations.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy recorded his address against the backdrop of a Reuters report about a letter from the President of Ukraine, which he sent to European Union leaders on May 22. The Office of the President of Ukraine confirmed the existence of this letter.

According to the agency, in the letter, Zelensky stated that Germany's proposal to grant Ukraine the status of "associate member" of the EU is unfair, as it would deprive Kyiv of its right to vote within the European Union.

It would be unfair if Ukraine were present in the European Union but remained without voting rights. It is time to move forward towards full and meaningful membership for Ukraine. Share

Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz proposed allowing Ukraine to participate in EU meetings without the right to vote as an intermediate step towards full membership in the European Union.