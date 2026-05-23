Ukraine's presence in the EU should be full-fledged — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insists that Ukraine's membership in the European Union must be full and full-fledged.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy insists on Ukraine's full-fledged presence in the European Union, including the right to vote.
- Zelenskyy stresses the significance of meaningful progress in negotiations and opening negotiation clusters for Ukraine's EU membership.
Zelenskyy reacted to Merz's words about EU associate member status for Ukraine
According to the head of state, diplomatic work with partners in the European Union is actively underway to bring Ukraine's membership in the EU closer.
Zelenskyy stressed the importance of opening negotiation clusters and meaningful progress in the negotiations.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy recorded his address against the backdrop of a Reuters report about a letter from the President of Ukraine, which he sent to European Union leaders on May 22. The Office of the President of Ukraine confirmed the existence of this letter.
According to the agency, in the letter, Zelensky stated that Germany's proposal to grant Ukraine the status of "associate member" of the EU is unfair, as it would deprive Kyiv of its right to vote within the European Union.
Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz proposed allowing Ukraine to participate in EU meetings without the right to vote as an intermediate step towards full membership in the European Union.
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