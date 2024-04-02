Ukraine's war damage claims system launches at The Hague: details

The conference "Restoring Justice for Ukraine" began in The Hague. Fifty-seven countries participate in it.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes that the Conference "Restoring Justice for Ukraine" was organized by Ukraine, the Netherlands, and the European Commission” to overcome impunity and ultimately compensate the victims.

The Hague Conference is the right place and time to step up efforts and prove that justice is inevitable. Dmytro Kuleba Ukraine's MFA chief

The Guardian reports that a damage register for Ukraine was launched during the conference.

Ukrainians can file claims for compensation for damages caused to their property as a result of the Russian invasion. Share

Officials expect a total of 10 million requests. The registry currently focuses on claims for home invasion damage or destruction, which are expected to number between 300,000 and 600,000.

This is the first significant step that is being taken. It is extremely important that we met here today, not only to discuss how we will hold Russia accountable, but also to launch a very specific procedure that can benefit every Ukrainian who has suffered, Kuleba told reporters during the conference. Share

The event's participants include the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, the President of Eurojust, representatives of the International Register of Damages Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine (RD4U), and the International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine (ICPA).

How to apply the International Register of Damages in Diia

The Ministry of Statistics reports that they are launching the first stage of submitting applications to the International Register of Damages in Diia. Ukrainians can report damaged or destroyed property.

You can report damage or destruction:

a private house

apartments

country house

garden house

other residential premises

To apply, you must be the property owner and have a Diia of Survey from the local authority. To use the service, update the application.

Later, other owners of destroyed or damaged property, including those whose properties are located in temporarily occupied territories, will be able to submit applications.

Also, the Ministry of Statistics plans to expand the service so that citizens can report damage to life and health, cases of torture and sexual violence. Further, businesses and the state will be able to file complaints.