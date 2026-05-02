Ukrainian air defense destroyed over 57,000 Russian air targets in April
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Ukraine
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Ukrainian air defense destroyed over 57,000 Russian air targets in April

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine's air defense
Читати українською

During April 2026, the air defense of the Defense Forces destroyed more than 57 thousand air targets.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's air defense destroyed over 57,000 Russian drones, missiles, and other air targets in April 2026.
  • The Ukrainian Air Force showcased effective combat skills and high-level training in successfully countering Russian equipment.

Ukraine's air defense destroyed over 57,000 Russian drones and missiles in April

The Air Force reported on destroyed Russian air targets in April 2026.

  • 69 X-101 cruise missiles;

  • 7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

  • 8 Caliber cruise missiles;

  • 4 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles;

  • 5 Iskander-K cruise missiles

  • 4861 Shahed attack UAVs;

  • 1065 reconnaissance UAVs;

  • 51110 Other types of UAVs.

Air Force aviation carried out 831 flights during January, including:

  • over 550 for fighter air cover;

  • about 200 for fire support and air support of troops.

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Ukraine
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"Small" Ukrainian air defense destroyed over 2,100 Russian drones in April — Syrsky
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Syrsky
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
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Ukrainian air defense neutralized 388 drones during Russian daytime attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense

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