Ukrainian air defense destroyed over 57,000 Russian air targets in April

During April 2026, the air defense of the Defense Forces destroyed more than 57 thousand air targets.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's air defense destroyed over 57,000 Russian drones, missiles, and other air targets in April 2026.
- The Ukrainian Air Force showcased effective combat skills and high-level training in successfully countering Russian equipment.
Ukraine's air defense destroyed over 57,000 Russian drones and missiles in April
The Air Force reported on destroyed Russian air targets in April 2026.
69 X-101 cruise missiles;
7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;
8 Caliber cruise missiles;
4 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles;
5 Iskander-K cruise missiles
4861 Shahed attack UAVs;
1065 reconnaissance UAVs;
51110 Other types of UAVs.
Air Force aviation carried out 831 flights during January, including:
over 550 for fighter air cover;
about 200 for fire support and air support of troops.
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