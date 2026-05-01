Ukrainian air defense neutralized 388 drones during Russian daytime attack

On May 1 (from 08:00 to 15:30), the enemy attacked with 409 Shahed strike UAVs (including jet), Gerbera, Italmas and drones of other types from the directions: Shatalovo, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, TOT Donetsk, Gvardiyske - TOT AR Crimea, about 250 of them were "Shaheeds".

Air defense report on combat operations on the afternoon of May 1

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 3:30 p.m., air defenses shot down/suppressed 388 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of drones in the north, south, center, and west of the country. Share

16 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 6 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling at 11 locations.

PVO report