Ukrainian air defense neutralized 388 drones during Russian daytime attack

On May 1 (from 08:00 to 15:30), the enemy attacked with 409 Shahed strike UAVs (including jet), Gerbera, Italmas and drones of other types from the directions: Shatalovo, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, TOT Donetsk, Gvardiyske - TOT AR Crimea, about 250 of them were "Shaheeds".
Points of attention
- Ukrainian air defense successfully destroyed 388 enemy drones during a daytime Russian attack utilizing a combination of defense units.
- The attack on May 1 involved various types of UAVs, with approximately 250 'Shaheeds' among them.
Air defense report on combat operations on the afternoon of May 1
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
16 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 6 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling at 11 locations.
The attack is ongoing, enemy UAVs are in the airspace. Follow safety rules!
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