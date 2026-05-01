Ukrainian air defense neutralized 388 drones during Russian daytime attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 388 drones during Russian daytime attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense
Читати українською

On May 1 (from 08:00 to 15:30), the enemy attacked with 409 Shahed strike UAVs (including jet), Gerbera, Italmas and drones of other types from the directions: Shatalovo, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, TOT Donetsk, Gvardiyske - TOT AR Crimea, about 250 of them were "Shaheeds".

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian air defense successfully destroyed 388 enemy drones during a daytime Russian attack utilizing a combination of defense units.
  • The attack on May 1 involved various types of UAVs, with approximately 250 'Shaheeds' among them.

Air defense report on combat operations on the afternoon of May 1

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 3:30 p.m., air defenses shot down/suppressed 388 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of drones in the north, south, center, and west of the country.

16 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 6 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling at 11 locations.

PVO report

The attack is ongoing, enemy UAVs are in the airspace. Follow safety rules!

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Small" Ukrainian air defense destroyed over 2,100 Russian drones in April — Syrsky
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Syrsky
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian night attack on Ukraine — air defense neutralized 172 UAVs
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense neutralized 190 targets during Russian air attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian air defense forces were able to repel a new Russian attack

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?