Russian night attack on Ukraine — air defense neutralized 172 UAVs

Air defense forces neutralized 172 of the 206 drones used by Russian invaders to attack Ukraine since the evening of April 29.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian air defense forces successfully neutralized 172 out of 206 drones used by Russian invaders in the night attack on Ukraine.
- The attack included strike drones and a ballistic missile attempting to penetrate Ukrainian territory from multiple directions.
Air defense report on combat operations on the night of April 30
From 18:00 on April 29, the enemy attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Rostov region and 206 Shahed strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, and drones of other types from the following directions:
Kursk,
Bryansk,
Shatalovo,
Eagle,
Millerovo,
Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation),
Gvardiyske (temporarily occupied Crimea).
More than 140 of them are Shahed drones.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
Ballistic missile hits and 32 strike UAVs were recorded at 22 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 9 locations.
The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy drones in the airspace.
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- Category
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- Додати до обраного
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