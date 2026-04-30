Russian night attack on Ukraine — air defense neutralized 172 UAVs

Air defense forces neutralized 172 of the 206 drones used by Russian invaders to attack Ukraine since the evening of April 29.

Air defense report on combat operations on the night of April 30

From 18:00 on April 29, the enemy attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Rostov region and 206 Shahed strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, and drones of other types from the following directions:

Kursk,

Bryansk,

Shatalovo,

Eagle,

Millerovo,

Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation),

Gvardiyske (temporarily occupied Crimea).

More than 140 of them are Shahed drones.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 on April 30, the air defense had shot down/suppressed 172 drones in the north, south, west, and east of Ukraine. Share

Ballistic missile hits and 32 strike UAVs were recorded at 22 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 9 locations.

PVO report

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy drones in the airspace.