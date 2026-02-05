Ukrainian air defense neutralized 156 drones during Russian night attack
Ukrainian air defense neutralized 156 drones during Russian night attack

Russian forces attacked Ukrainian territory with ballistic missiles and attack drones on the night of February 5. Most of the enemy targets were eliminated by air defense forces.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian air defense successfully defended against Russian ballistic missiles and attack drones during a night attack on February 5.
  • 156 enemy drones were shot down by Ukrainian air defense forces, with additional hits recorded on ballistic missiles and strike drones.

Air defense reported on combat operations on the night of February 5

According to the Air Force, on the night of February 5, the enemy attacked with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as 183 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas attack UAVs, and drones of other types.

PVO report

The drones flew from the directions of Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsky-Akhtarsk and Donetsk, about 110 of them were "Shakheds".

It is noted that the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, according to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces shot down or suppressed 156 enemy drones.

Ballistic hits and 22 strike drones were also recorded at 16 locations, as well as the fall of downed Russian UAVs in 7 places.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules.

