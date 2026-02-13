The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) carefully analyzed the latest events on the front and concluded that the Ukrainian Defense Forces decided to take advantage of the vulnerability of the Russian army against the backdrop of the blocking of Russian Starlink terminals. First of all, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched counterattacks near the administrative border of the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions.

Starlink blocking for the Russians gave the Ukrainian Armed Forces a chance for a new breakthrough

According to American analysts, they carefully studied the geolocation footage and noticed that the Russian army was striking Ukrainian positions near the Gaichur River northwest of Hulyaipol.

The ISW team concluded that the Ukrainian Armed Forces controlled these positions until February 12 and could use localized counterattacks to reconnect them.

In addition, it is indicated that the Defense Forces of Ukraine have already launched limited and localized counterattacks near the administrative border of the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions — this began on February 9.

As American analysts note, the situation in the Gulyaipol area remains unclear to the Russian invaders due to the deterioration of communications on the front line amid the blocking of illegal Starlink terminals.