Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier and TV presenter Maksym Nelipa died at the front

Ukrainian actor, TV presenter, and military serviceman Maksym Nelipa was killed in Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Maksym Nelipa was a beloved Ukrainian actor, TV presenter, and military serviceman who tragically died in battle during the Russia-Ukraine war.
- His death was mourned by many, including his family, friends, and fans, who remembered him for his unforgettable performances and joyful presence on television.
- Nelipa was known for his work in popular TV projects such as Diesel Studio, Lose a Million, People's Star, and Dancing with the Stars, as well as his service as the commander of a reconnaissance platoon in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Maksym Nelipa died at the front
This was announced by Maxim's wife, Toma, on her Facebook page.
“Maxim is no longer with us, he died in battle on May 12. I am writing this and I can’t believe it myself… This shouldn’t have happened!”
Maxim's death was later confirmed by his brother Andriy.
Max was not only a showman, comedian, avid fisherman, but also a warrior, a defender of Ukraine. First in the Territorial Defense, then in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Recently, he "performed" in the Forces of Unmanned Systems - he arranged "incendiary" fireshows for the Russian occupiers with the help of UAVs. From the work of his "creative team" in the 14th separate regiment of unmanned aviation complexes, Rashistas cheerfully walk to concerts of Kobzon and KVN Maslyakov. Max, with the rank of senior lieutenant, was recently appointed company commander, and his comrades continue to perform combat missions, noted Andriy Nelypa.
Olena Filonova noted in a post on social media:
Deputy General Director of FC Dynamo Kyiv Maksym Radutsky wrote: "Max is no more..." and published a photo of Nelipa with the dates of birth and death.
Maksym Nelipa is a Ukrainian actor and TV presenter, a participant in the "Diesel Studio" projects. On television, he also worked in the program "Lose a Million" (ICTV), the lottery "Who's There?" (UT-1 and 1+1), the project "People's Star" (Ukraine). He participated in "Dancing with the Stars" and played in KVN.
Nelipa joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in March 2022. He was the commander of a reconnaissance platoon in the command structure of the Land Forces.
