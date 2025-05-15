Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier and TV presenter Maksym Nelipa died at the front

Maksym Nelipa died at the front

This was announced by Maxim's wife, Toma, on her Facebook page.

“Maxim is no longer with us, he died in battle on May 12. I am writing this and I can’t believe it myself… This shouldn’t have happened!”

Maxim's death was later confirmed by his brother Andriy.

Yes, it's true. His brother, a famous Ukrainian film actor and TV presenter, captain of the KVN team "Cowboys of Polytech", participant of the projects "Who's there", "People's Star", "Diesel Show", "Dancing with the Stars" and others, died in the Russian-Ukrainian war. Maksym Nelypa, who joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

Max was not only a showman, comedian, avid fisherman, but also a warrior, a defender of Ukraine. First in the Territorial Defense, then in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recently, he "performed" in the Forces of Unmanned Systems - he arranged "incendiary" fireshows for the Russian occupiers with the help of UAVs. From the work of his "creative team" in the 14th separate regiment of unmanned aviation complexes, Rashistas cheerfully walk to concerts of Kobzon and KVN Maslyakov. Max, with the rank of senior lieutenant, was recently appointed company commander, and his comrades continue to perform combat missions, noted Andriy Nelypa.

Olena Filonova noted in a post on social media:

Our colleague, TV presenter Max Nelipa, died in battle. I can't believe it, what a great loss. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. Max, your smile will always be in our memory. Rest in peace, friend! Glory to the hero!

Deputy General Director of FC Dynamo Kyiv Maksym Radutsky wrote: "Max is no more..." and published a photo of Nelipa with the dates of birth and death.

Maksym Nelipa

Maksym Nelipa is a Ukrainian actor and TV presenter, a participant in the "Diesel Studio" projects. On television, he also worked in the program "Lose a Million" (ICTV), the lottery "Who's There?" (UT-1 and 1+1), the project "People's Star" (Ukraine). He participated in "Dancing with the Stars" and played in KVN.

Nelipa joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in March 2022. He was the commander of a reconnaissance platoon in the command structure of the Land Forces.