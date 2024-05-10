Ukrainian commander Pavlyuk: Critical phase of war to come in next two months
Ukrainian commander Pavlyuk: Critical phase of war to come in next two months

Oleksandr Pavlyuk
Source:  The Economist

The commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian army, General Oleksandr Pavlyuk, predicts that the critical phase of the war will come in the next two months.

Pavlyuk about the situation at the front

In an interview with the British publication The Economist, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, General Oleksandr Pavlyuk, said that the critical phase of the war will come in the next two months.

Russia knows that if we get enough weapons within a month or two, the tide can turn against them.

Oleksandr Pavlyuk

Oleksandr Pavlyuk

commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

He noted that Ukraine urgently needs to strengthen air defence and the expected delivery of F-16 fighter jets by the beginning of June will give a "significant psychological boost".

The planes will also help counter Russian bombers operating outside the Ukrainian air defence zone, shelling advanced positions with about 130 heavy guided bombs every day.

According to Pavlyuk, Russia will continue to focus on the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

However, intelligence suggests that Russian troops will soon intensify their offensive, attacking the northeastern regions of the Kharkiv region and Sumy region.

Russia checks the stability of our lines before choosing the most suitable direction, says the general.

Russia tried to break through the border in the Kharkiv region

Around 05:00 on the morning of May 10, Russian troops tried to break through the defence line in the north of Kharkiv region. Before that, a subversive and reconnaissance group tried to break through the border.

The Ministry of Defence reported that with the beginning of the night, the Russian occupiers increased the fire pressure on the front edge of the Ukrainian defence with the support of artillery.

At approximately 5 am, there was an attempt by the enemy to break through our defence line under the cover of armored vehicles. As of now, these attacks have been repulsed, battles of varying intensity continue. To strengthen the defence in this part of the front, reserve units have been sent.

