Zelenskyy announced new Russian offensive in Kharkiv region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine and border guard units are holding the line.
What is known about the offensive of the Russian army in the Kharkiv region
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, confirmed that Russian troops had launched a counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region, but noted that their plans were known. He said this on Friday, May 10, during a briefing in Kyiv with the President of Slovakia, Zuzana Caputova.
Zelenskyy added that an important point is that the occupying forces can increase their forces in this direction. At the same time, he emphasised that the military command of Ukraine knew about the probability of this offensive and calculated its forces to stop them.
The enemy tried to break through the defence line of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region: the attack was repulsed
On the morning of Friday, May 10, Russian troops under the cover of armored vehicles tried to break through the defence of Ukrainian defenders in the Kharkiv region. At present, the enemy's attack has been repulsed, and the fighting continues. This is reported by the Ministry of Defence.
It is noted that at night the occupiers increased the fire pressure of the artillery on the front edge of our defence.
