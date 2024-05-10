Zelenskyy announced new Russian offensive in Kharkiv region

What is known about the offensive of the Russian army in the Kharkiv region

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, confirmed that Russian troops had launched a counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region, but noted that their plans were known. He said this on Friday, May 10, during a briefing in Kyiv with the President of Slovakia, Zuzana Caputova.

Russia began a new wave of counteroffensive actions in this direction. Ukraine met them there with our troops, brigades and artillery, the president said.

Zelenskyy added that an important point is that the occupying forces can increase their forces in this direction. At the same time, he emphasised that the military command of Ukraine knew about the probability of this offensive and calculated its forces to stop them.

Now there is a fierce battle in this direction. With artillery fire. And for now we have stopped them, said the state.

The enemy tried to break through the defence line of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region: the attack was repulsed

On the morning of Friday, May 10, Russian troops under the cover of armored vehicles tried to break through the defence of Ukrainian defenders in the Kharkiv region. At present, the enemy's attack has been repulsed, and the fighting continues. This is reported by the Ministry of Defence.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine defend our positions in the Kharkiv region. During this day, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the Vovchan direction with the use of guided aerial bombs, the report says.

It is noted that at night the occupiers increased the fire pressure of the artillery on the front edge of our defence.