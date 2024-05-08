Ukrainian court arrests ex-chief of State Property Fund Sennychenko in absentia

On May 7, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) of Ukraine decided to prevent Dmytro Sennychenko, the former head of the State Property Fund, convicted of corruption.

Absentee arrest of Dmytro Sennychenko

The specialised anti-corruption prosecutor's office (SACPO) informs that the HACC investigating judge supported the SACPO's position and chose a preventive measure: the detention of the former Chairman of the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

The name of the former chairman is not mentioned, but it is known that in 2019-2021 the State Property Fund was headed by Sennychenko.

Currently, Sennychenko is on an international wanted list. If he is detained and brought to a pre-trial investigation, the investigating judge will decide whether to apply a preventive measure.

What is Sennychenko suspected of?

As SACPO reports, Sennychenko headed a criminal group that during 2019-2021 seized more than UAH 500 million of funds from state-owned enterprises and legalized proceeds obtained through crime in the amount of more than UAH 10 billion.

Among such enterprises are Ukraine's most potent chemical enterprise, JSC, "Odesa Port Plant," and one of the world's largest producers of titanium raw materials, JSC, "United Mining and Chemical Company".

The criminal group was exposed in March 2023 by the SAP and NABU.

In November, the organisation's members renewed their suspicions — now they are suspected of legalizing (laundering) the proceeds of crime for more than 10 billion hryvnias.