Ukrainian Defense Forces de-occupied over 600 sq km in 2026 — Syrsky

Since the beginning of the year, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have liberated more than 600 square kilometers of Ukrainian land from Russian invaders.

Syrsky announced the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the de-occupation of Ukraine

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky.

Despite constant enemy pressure, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to steadfastly hold the defense, destroy the occupiers, and deliver effective strikes against the enemy in its operational and strategic depth. These are the main results of our military's activities in May, which we analyzed during the monthly summary meeting. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General

As Syrsky noted, the situation on the front remains complex and dynamic. The Russians are not stopping their attempts to advance in eastern and southern Ukraine, and the number of clashes has increased significantly. The most intense fighting continues in the Pokrovske, Oleksandrivke and Hulyaipil directions.

At the same time, the Commander-in-Chief emphasized, the Defense Forces continue to maintain the initiative in certain areas. According to the results of active actions in May, the ratio of liberated and lost territories is almost +100 square kilometers in favor of Ukraine. In total, more than 600 square kilometers of Ukrainian land have been liberated since the beginning of the year.

According to Syrsky, during the month, Ukrainian troops carried out thousands of effective strikes on Russian military facilities. Unmanned systems units hit over 88 thousand targets and, according to the estimates of the command of the Unmanned Systems Forces, neutralized over 30.5 thousand Russian servicemen, while Front and Middle means continued to systematically destroy Russian headquarters and arsenals.

Deep Strike weapons struck 111 enemy military-industrial complex, energy, and fuel infrastructure facilities operating for the Russian army over the course of a month.

Direct and indirect economic losses inflicted on the enemy as a result of Deep Strike operations in May amounted to approximately $1.058 billion.

For the first time, a series of successful strikes on military-industrial and fuel and energy complex facilities in Moscow and the Moscow region were carried out within a single plan. This once again confirmed the ability of the Defense Forces to inflict significant losses on the enemy far beyond the front line. Share

As Syrsky noted, important work was done by air defense forces and means. In May, they destroyed more than 59 thousand air targets and repelled 25 Russian missile and air strikes.

At the same time, the general emphasized, Ukraine continues to need additional modern air defense systems and missiles for them, because every intercepted target means lives saved.

During May, the Navy conducted about 1,500 measures to ensure the safety of civilian shipping in the combat zone, which allowed the passage of 633 vessels to the ports of "Great Odessa" and the Danube River.