We are forming a new echelon of air defense for two more regions of Ukraine — Syrsky

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are working on the formation of a fourth echelon of air defense, which will cover two more regions of Ukraine. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky.

The AFU are forming the 4th echelon of air defense to protect two more regions of Ukraine

According to him, the consequences of the Russian Federation's daily air strikes on the territory of Ukraine would have been much more severe if not for the systematic work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to develop "small air defense" and strengthen its capabilities.

Today, most of the neutralized Russian "Shaheeds", "Geraniums", and other air attack vehicles are the result of the work of our UAV interceptors. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As the Commander-in-Chief noted, in May, Ukrainian interceptor drones in three echelons of air defense destroyed more than 3.5 thousand enemy UAVs of various types. During this time, not only the number of downed drones has increased, but also the effectiveness of the "small air defense". The second echelon, for which the Unmanned Systems Forces are responsible, demonstrates the highest efficiency: more than 1.2 thousand downed drones in May alone.

We are increasing the number of UAV interceptor crews and continuing to train personnel. Work is underway to form the fourth echelon of air defense, which will cover two more regions. We are also actively involving army aviation: in May, our helicopters destroyed more than 440 Russian drones of various types. We are equipping the helicopters with modern detection and targeting equipment, and expanding the range of attack means with new missile weapons, which are already demonstrating excellent results. Share