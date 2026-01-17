In the Slavyansk direction, the defense of the settlement of Zakitne continues; information about its alleged capture by Russian troops is not true.

The AFU are defending Zakytne in the Donetsk region

This was reported by the "East" group of troops.

As the military noted, "the enemy is conducting constant assault operations in the direction of this settlement, but is not having any success. Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding the designated lines."

Attempts at infantry assaults and infiltrations by small groups are detected by Ukrainian intelligence, and the invaders are targeted with fire, involving missile troops and artillery units and crews of attack UAVs.

Also under constant fire control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine are the locations of concentration of enemy units, logistical routes, and positions of crews of unmanned systems.

The Russian invaders suffer significant losses.

The Ukrainian Communist Party "Vostok" calls for checking sources and trusting official reports, and not giving hostile propaganda any chance to influence Ukrainian society.