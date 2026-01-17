Ukrainian Defense Forces deny Russia's occupation of Zakitne in Donetsk region
Ukrainian Defense Forces deny Russia's occupation of Zakitne in Donetsk region

Source:  online.ua

In the Slavyansk direction, the defense of the settlement of Zakitne continues; information about its alleged capture by Russian troops is not true.

  • Ukrainian Defense Forces are denying Russia's occupation of Zakitne in the Donetsk region, actively defending the settlement against alleged capture by Russian troops.
  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine are effectively detecting and eliminating enemy attempts to attack and infiltrate units in the direction of Zakitne, preventing any success by the invaders.

The AFU are defending Zakytne in the Donetsk region

This was reported by the "East" group of troops.

As the military noted, "the enemy is conducting constant assault operations in the direction of this settlement, but is not having any success. Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding the designated lines."

Attempts at infantry assaults and infiltrations by small groups are detected by Ukrainian intelligence, and the invaders are targeted with fire, involving missile troops and artillery units and crews of attack UAVs.

Also under constant fire control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine are the locations of concentration of enemy units, logistical routes, and positions of crews of unmanned systems.

The Russian invaders suffer significant losses.

The Ukrainian Communist Party "Vostok" calls for checking sources and trusting official reports, and not giving hostile propaganda any chance to influence Ukrainian society.

