Ukrainian Defense Forces Drones Hit Russian Oil Pumping Station and Missile Arsenal — Sources

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces used drones to strike the Andreapol oil pumping station and a missile arsenal in the Tver region of the Russian Federation.

On the night of January 29, the SSU and the SSO conducted a joint special operation to destroy the Andreapol NPS, which is an important component of the Baltic Pipeline System-2.

As a result of the drone attack at the station, the filtration pump site, tanks with additives were damaged, oil products spilled and a fire broke out.

According to sources in the special services, the Russians even had to stop the main pipeline that supplies oil to the Ust-Luga terminal in the Leningrad region.

Another target of the SSU and SSO was the 23rd missile arsenal of the Russian Defense Ministry in the Tver region. Drones hit the warehouse itself and three buildings of the military unit. Local residents counted more than 20 explosions and wrote in chat rooms about the evacuation of the population.

Drone sanctions are proving effective. Their application will continue.

Russian social media outlets on the afternoon of January 29 wrote about an attack on a missile arsenal in the Tver region of Russia.

The 23rd arsenal of the GRAU was attacked today by drones in the village of Zhovtneve, Tver region. The drones also hit an oil pumping station, ASTRA found out.

On the night of January 29, at least 29 drones attacked the Tver region, the head of the region previously reported. ASTRA found out that more than 20 drones attacked the ammunition depot of the 23rd arsenal of the GRAU and the adjacent military unit in the village of Zhovtnevy, Toropets municipal district. There were no ammunition in the depot at the time of the attack, and it itself was damaged. 3 buildings of the military unit were also damaged.

Previously, 23 GRAU arsenals were attacked in September 2024. Judging by satellite images, 58 warehouse buildings were damaged then.

In addition to the arsenal, drones attacked today the Andreapol oil pumping station of Transneft-Baltika LLC in the village of Erohino. The roof of the communications and station operator building, the filtration pump site were damaged, there was a spill of oil products and a fire, ASTRA was informed by sources in the Russian Emergencies Ministry. There were no injuries.

As reported by the local press, the Andreapol NPS of Transneft-Baltika LLC is one of the largest production facilities in the Tver region. It was established in 1982. As stated in the relevant order of the Upper Volga Main Oil Pipelines Directorate, the station was necessary "to ensure the completion of construction, commissioning and ensuring the pumping of oil through the Surgut-Polotsk oil pipeline."

Today, the Andreapol NPS is one of the cornerstones of the Baltic Pipeline System-2. Its employees make a great contribution to ensuring reliable and safe oil transportation, and regular modernization and updating allow it to meet the most stringent requirements for pipeline transport facilities,” said Yevgeny Inzhevatov, Chief Engineer of Transneft-Baltika LLC, in 2022.