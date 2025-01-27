Drones attacked a refinery in the Tver region of the Russian Federation — video

Explosions were heard in the Tver region of Russia on the night of January 27. It is reported that drones were trying to attack a local oil depot.
Points of attention
- Drones attacked an oil depot in the Tver region of the Russian Federation, causing explosions.
- Russian air defenses destroyed and intercepted 32 drones during the attack.
- The attacks on the Ryazan refinery have already become repeated over the past week.
- The Ryazan Refinery produces diesel fuel and jet fuel for Russian military aviation.
- Investigations into the drone incident and analysis of the damage to the oil depot in the Tver region are currently underway.
What is known about the drone attack on an oil depot in the Tver region of the Russian Federation?
As noted by Russian media, eyewitnesses noted that they heard the characteristic sound of unmanned aerial vehicles, after which the operation of air defense systems (ADF) was recorded.
According to Governor Igor Rudeni, no one was injured in the incident, and no damage was recorded.
Instead, the Russian agency noted that their air defense allegedly destroyed and intercepted 32 UAVs.
In particular, 15 — over the territory of the Voronezh region; 11 — over the territory of the Belgorod region; four — over the territory of the Kursk region; one each — over the territories of the Oryol and Tver regions.
Defense forces hit the Ryazan refinery and the control point in Kurshchyna for the second time
As noted, on the night of January 26, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense attacked the facilities of the "Ryazan Oil Refining Company", which supplies fuel to the Russian occupation army.
After the impact, explosions and a large-scale fire were recorded at the scene.
In addition, Ukrainian missile forces recently struck the forward command post of the Russian Pacific Fleet's operational group near the settlement of Korenevo, Kursk Region.
