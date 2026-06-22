Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminate another 1,190 Russian occupiers

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to June 22, 2026, amount to about 1,393,140 people, including 1,190 people in the previous 24 hours.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminate 1,190 Russian occupiers in the recent combat operations.
- Russian troops have sustained a total of approximately 1,393,140 combat casualties since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Russian Federation also lost:
tanks — 12,050 (+1),
armored combat vehicles — 24,805 (+8),
artillery systems — 44,530 (+51),
MLRS — 1,886 (+1),
air defense systems — 1,437 (+2),
aircraft — 436 (+0),
helicopters — 353 (+0),
ground robotic complexes — 1,712 (+9),
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 366,164 (+2,015),
cruise missiles — 4,787 (+0),
ships / boats — 33 (+0),
submarines — 2 (+0),
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 110,201 (+384),
special equipment — 4,321 (+5).
More on the topic
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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