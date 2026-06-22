Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminate another 1,190 Russian occupiers
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminate another 1,190 Russian occupiers

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses
Читати українською

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to June 22, 2026, amount to about 1,393,140 people, including 1,190 people in the previous 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminate 1,190 Russian occupiers in the recent combat operations.
  • Russian troops have sustained a total of approximately 1,393,140 combat casualties since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

The Russian Federation also lost:

  • tanks — 12,050 (+1),

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,805 (+8),

  • artillery systems — 44,530 (+51),

  • MLRS — 1,886 (+1),

  • air defense systems — 1,437 (+2),

  • aircraft — 436 (+0),

  • helicopters — 353 (+0),

  • ground robotic complexes — 1,712 (+9),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 366,164 (+2,015),

  • cruise missiles — 4,787 (+0),

  • ships / boats — 33 (+0),

  • submarines — 2 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 110,201 (+384),

  • special equipment — 4,321 (+5).

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU eliminated almost 50 Russian invaders in the Pokrovsk direction within 24 hours
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU destroyed another 1,370 occupiers and 4 Russian air defense systems
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Current losses

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?