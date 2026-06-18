The AFU destroyed another 1,370 occupiers and 4 Russian air defense systems

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to June 18, 2026, amount to about 1,388,050 people, including 1,370 people over the past 24 hours.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have inflicted significant damage on Russian troops, with 1,370 occupiers and 4 air defense systems destroyed in the past 24 hours.
- Since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022, Russian combat losses have surpassed 1.3 million people, highlighting the intensity of the conflict.
Current losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In addition, the Russian army lost:
tanks — 12,038 (+5),
armored combat vehicles — 24,779 (+4),
artillery systems — 44,240 (+71),
MLRS — 1,877 (+3),
air defense systems — 1,431 (+4),
aircraft — 436 (+0),
helicopters — 353 (+0),
ground robotic complexes — 1,684 (+7),
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 357,589 (+1,996),
cruise missiles — 4,783 (+0),
ships / boats — 33 (+0),
submarines — 2 (+0),
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 108,425 (+431),
special equipment — 4,306 (+3).
More on the topic
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-