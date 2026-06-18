The AFU destroyed another 1,370 occupiers and 4 Russian air defense systems
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The AFU destroyed another 1,370 occupiers and 4 Russian air defense systems

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Current losses
Читати українською

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to June 18, 2026, amount to about 1,388,050 people, including 1,370 people over the past 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine have inflicted significant damage on Russian troops, with 1,370 occupiers and 4 air defense systems destroyed in the past 24 hours.
  • Since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022, Russian combat losses have surpassed 1.3 million people, highlighting the intensity of the conflict.

Current losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

In addition, the Russian army lost:

  • tanks — 12,038 (+5),

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,779 (+4),

  • artillery systems — 44,240 (+71),

  • MLRS — 1,877 (+3),

  • air defense systems — 1,431 (+4),

  • aircraft — 436 (+0),

  • helicopters — 353 (+0),

  • ground robotic complexes — 1,684 (+7),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 357,589 (+1,996),

  • cruise missiles — 4,783 (+0),

  • ships / boats — 33 (+0),

  • submarines — 2 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 108,425 (+431),

  • special equipment — 4,306 (+3).

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU neutralized 60 invaders in the Pokrovsk direction during the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU eliminated almost 50 Russian invaders in the Pokrovsk direction within 24 hours
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 1,320 Russian occupiers
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Current losses

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?