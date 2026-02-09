Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 31,700 occupiers in January 2026 — Syrsky
Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 31,700 occupiers in January 2026 — Syrsky

CinC AF of Ukraine
losses
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky, has named the number of Russian occupiers eliminated in January. Thus, the Russian army lost 31,700 people in a month.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 31,700 Russian occupiers in January 2026, surpassing their replenishment by 9,000, showcasing their strategic prowess and efficiency in combat.
  • Strategic operations by the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully stabilized the front, halted the enemy's advancements, and inflicted significant losses on Russian personnel and equipment.

The Russian army lost almost 32,000 people in the war against Ukraine during January

Syrsky noted that in the war against Ukrainians, the Russian army uses its "proven" allies — frost and darkness. But the enemy will not be able to break us.

We summed up the results of January. The Armed Forces of Ukraine stabilized the situation at the front, stopped the enemy, effectively destroyed his personnel and equipment. The total losses of the enemy in the first month of the year amounted to 31.7 thousand people, which is 9 thousand more than the volume of its replenishment for the same period. This trend must be continued and strengthened.

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

During a frank conversation, we analyzed the status of the implementation of combat and operational tasks, including repelling enemy air strikes, manning and supplying our troops, conducting engineering and fortification works, maintaining law and order in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, etc.

In January, DeepStrike weapons carried out 48 fire missions to destroy the Russian oil and gas industry. As a result, total oil refining in the Russian Federation was reduced by 19%, or 53.4 million tons per year.

The Air Force carried out 80 airstrikes. Strike UAVs of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out more than 300 thousand special missions.

As a result of the strikes on enemy airfields, the enemy's use of guided bombs decreased by 5%.

Despite the existing shortage of weapons, in January, air defense forces destroyed 21.7 thousand air targets and 21.6 thousand UAVs of various types of enemy.

