Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated over 31,500 occupiers in may — Fedorov

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced 31,500+ eliminated and seriously wounded occupiers and twice as many strikes at a distance of 50+ km — eBall results for May.

Fedorov reported on the Russian occupiers destroyed in May 2026

In one month, the Defense Forces have killed or seriously wounded 31,530 Russian soldiers. More and more of them are dying kilometers from our positions, and each of these losses is verified on video.

The logistical lockdown is working. On the instructions of the President, we are scaling up strikes on targets at a distance of 20–150 km. The number of hits on enemy targets at a distance of more than 50 km from the LBZ has doubled. We also have record figures for the destruction of enemy automobile and motorcycle equipment. Mikhail Fedorov Minister of Defense of Ukraine

Fedorov noted that the destruction of logistics, transport, and warehouses forces the enemy to spend resources on survival instead of advancing.

A separate priority is the protection of Ukrainian skies. In May, the Defense Forces shot down a record number of Shahed. Despite the fact that the enemy launched more than 10 thousand attack drones — 25% more than in April — the number of downed drones increased by 50%. Interceptor drones play an important role in this result.

In parallel, Ukraine continues to robotize the cutting edge.

In one month, our military completed more than 14,000 logistics and evacuation missions using NRCs. That's an average of 455 missions per day, during which dangerous work was performed by robots, not humans. Share