Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated over 31,500 occupiers in may — Fedorov

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced 31,500+ eliminated and seriously wounded occupiers and twice as many strikes at a distance of 50+ km — eBall results for May.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Defense Forces, under the leadership of Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, eliminated over 31,500 occupiers and seriously wounded Russian soldiers in May.
- The number of hits on enemy targets at a distance of more than 50 km from the front line doubled, showcasing the military effectiveness and precision of the operations.
Fedorov reported on the Russian occupiers destroyed in May 2026
In one month, the Defense Forces have killed or seriously wounded 31,530 Russian soldiers. More and more of them are dying kilometers from our positions, and each of these losses is verified on video.
Fedorov noted that the destruction of logistics, transport, and warehouses forces the enemy to spend resources on survival instead of advancing.
A separate priority is the protection of Ukrainian skies. In May, the Defense Forces shot down a record number of Shahed. Despite the fact that the enemy launched more than 10 thousand attack drones — 25% more than in April — the number of downed drones increased by 50%. Interceptor drones play an important role in this result.
In parallel, Ukraine continues to robotize the cutting edge.
eScores enable decisions based on verified battlefield data. We see in real time which units, technologies, and tactics are performing best—and quickly scale them across the entire army.
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