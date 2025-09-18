Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated over 900 Russian occupiers within 24 hours
Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated over 900 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian soldiers have destroyed 930 Russian occupiers and a significant amount of enemy equipment, including tanks, MLRS, and artillery.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 930 Russian occupiers and a substantial amount of enemy equipment in just 24 hours.
  • Russia's total combat losses have exceeded 1 million since the full-scale invasion began, demonstrating the significant impact of Ukrainian defense forces.
  • The Ukrainian military continues to showcase high effectiveness in eliminating Russian invaders and equipment on all fronts.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to publish updated data on enemy losses, emphasizing the high effectiveness of the actions of the Ukrainian military in all directions.

It became known that over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 930 Russian invaders. Thus, Russia's total combat losses in manpower since the start of the full-scale invasion have already amounted to 1,098,380 people.

Current losses of the Russian army

In addition to personnel, Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed a significant amount of enemy equipment and weapons:

  • tanks — 11,191 (+2),

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,277 (+0),

  • artillery systems — 32879 (+33),

  • MLRS — 1491 (+1),

  • air defense means — 1217 (+0),

  • aircraft — 422 (+0),

  • helicopters — 341 (+0),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 60469 (+390),

  • cruise missiles — 3718 (+0),

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0),

  • submarines — 1 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 62,000 (+122),

  • special equipment — 3965 (+0).

