Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian soldiers have destroyed 930 Russian occupiers and a significant amount of enemy equipment, including tanks, MLRS, and artillery.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to publish updated data on enemy losses, emphasizing the high effectiveness of the actions of the Ukrainian military in all directions.

It became known that over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 930 Russian invaders. Thus, Russia's total combat losses in manpower since the start of the full-scale invasion have already amounted to 1,098,380 people.

Current losses of the Russian army

In addition to personnel, Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed a significant amount of enemy equipment and weapons: