Ukrainian Defense Forces have repelled more than 40 attacks by Russian occupiers since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 04/08/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Lyman direction, there was one clash with the enemy in the area of Hrekivka.

In the Kupyansk direction , the enemy twice tried to improve its position towards the settlements of Novoosinove and Novoplatonivka.

In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units four times in the areas of the settlements of Sinelnykovo, Prylipka, and Lyman.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders once, in addition, it carried out 38 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, three of which were carried out using multiple launch rocket systems.

On the Slavyansk direction, since the beginning of the day, our defenders stopped one attempt to advance in the direction of Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked once in the direction of Tikhonivka.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out eight attacks near Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 12 times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Muravka, Filiya and towards the settlements of Bilytske, Novooleksandrivka, Sergiyevka. Three clashes are still ongoing.

On the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy once advanced towards Lisne.

In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled nine enemy attacks towards the settlements of Pryluky, Dobropillya, Tsvitkove, Zaliznychne, Hulyaipilske, and Varvarivka. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Lisne, Nove Pole, Vozdvizhivka, Barvinivka, Shyroke, and Charivne. One clash is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Veselyanka and Kushugum.