Ukrainian Defense Forces hit Russian military complex in Cheboksary

A military-industrial complex facility producing "Comet" adaptive antenna arrays in Cheboksary, Russia, has been damaged, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Ukrainian Defense Forces hit military plant in Cheboksary

As part of reducing the enemy's capabilities to manufacture high-precision weapons, on the night of July 5, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, damaged an important facility of the Russian aggressor's military-industrial complex — JSC VNIIR-Progress (Cheboksary, Chuvash Republic of the Russian Federation).

The target was the production capacity of adaptive antenna arrays "Comet".

They are used in Shahed-type UAVs, Iskander-K missiles, unified planning and correction modules (UMPK) for guided aerial bombs (KAB), and other high-precision weapons with which the enemy regularly attacks Ukraine, including civilian infrastructure.

It has been confirmed that the weapons have reached the target area.

The results are being refined.