A military-industrial complex facility producing "Comet" adaptive antenna arrays in Cheboksary, Russia, has been damaged, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully target a Russian military complex in Cheboksary, damaging the production of 'Comet' adaptive antenna arrays used in high-precision weapons.
- This strategic strike is part of the effort to reduce the military-economic capabilities of the Russian military and halt armed aggression against Ukraine.
- The action demonstrates Ukraine's determination in defending its national interests and ensuring the security and protection of its civilian population.
Ukrainian Defense Forces hit military plant in Cheboksary
As part of reducing the enemy's capabilities to manufacture high-precision weapons, on the night of July 5, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, damaged an important facility of the Russian aggressor's military-industrial complex — JSC VNIIR-Progress (Cheboksary, Chuvash Republic of the Russian Federation).
The target was the production capacity of adaptive antenna arrays "Comet".
They are used in Shahed-type UAVs, Iskander-K missiles, unified planning and correction modules (UMPK) for guided aerial bombs (KAB), and other high-precision weapons with which the enemy regularly attacks Ukraine, including civilian infrastructure.
It has been confirmed that the weapons have reached the target area.
The results are being refined.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-