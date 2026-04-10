Ukrainian Defense Forces hit two Russian drilling platforms on the Caspian sea shelf
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Ukrainian Defense Forces hit two Russian drilling platforms on the Caspian sea shelf

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
drilling rigs
Читати українською

On the night of April 10, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, as part of reducing the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, struck two drilling platforms on the Caspian Sea shelf.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a targeted strike on two Russian drilling platforms on the Caspian Sea shelf.
  • The attack was a strategic move to reduce the military-economic potential of the Russian Federation.

The AFU hit drilling rigs in the Caspian Sea

According to preliminary information, the ice-resistant stationary platform (LSP-2) on the drilling platform at the V. Graifer field (formerly Rakushechnoye) and the ice-resistant stationary platform (LSP-1) on the drilling platform at the Yuri Korchagin field were affected.

The drilling platforms are located in the northern Caspian Sea, almost a thousand kilometers from the line of combat contact, and are an important link in providing the Russian occupation army with fuels and lubricants.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to strike important objects of the occupiers until the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine is completely stopped.

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