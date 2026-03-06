Drilling rig "Syvash", air defense system, BC warehouse. The General Staff named new hit targets of the Russian army

As part of reducing the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine inflicted a series of strikes on enemy military facilities on March 5 and the night of March 6.

A Ka-27 helicopter, the Iskander missile defense system concentration area, and air defense assets were hit

As a result, the following enemy air defense elements were hit:

anti-aircraft missile and gun complex “Pantsir-S1” in the Yakymivka area (Zaporizhzhya region),

Tor anti-aircraft missile system in the Volnovakha area (TOT of Donetsk region),

S-300 air defense missile system launcher in the Strilkovye area (Kherson region).

In addition, Defense Forces units inflicted damage on:

the area of concentration of the Iskander operational-tactical missile complex of the 12th separate missile brigade in the Kurortne district (TOT AR Crimea),

the “Vostochny” landfill in the Novopetrivka area (TOT of Zaporizhia region),

concentration of enemy manpower near Kolotylivka (Belgorod region, Russian Federation).

Enemy losses are being confirmed.

Among other things, an ammunition storage warehouse in the Novooleksiivka area (TOT of the Kherson region) was hit.

A technical observation post on the Sivash jack-up rig in the Black Sea was also attacked. A Ka-27 helicopter was also destroyed during the operation.

The extent of the damage and other results are being determined.

Systematic destruction of air defense systems, missile systems, ammunition depots, and areas of concentration of enemy forces significantly reduces its ability to conduct combat operations and cover its troops.