Drilling rig "Syvash", air defense system, BC warehouse. The General Staff named new hit targets of the Russian army
Category
Events
Publication date

Drilling rig "Syvash", air defense system, BC warehouse. The General Staff named new hit targets of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
air defense system,
Читати українською

As part of reducing the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine inflicted a series of strikes on enemy military facilities on March 5 and the night of March 6.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian defense forces conducted strikes on Russian army targets, hitting air defense systems, missile launchers, and ammunition depots.
  • The attacks targeted anti-aircraft missile and gun complexes, air defense missile launchers, Iskander missile defense system concentrations, and more.

A Ka-27 helicopter, the Iskander missile defense system concentration area, and air defense assets were hit

As a result, the following enemy air defense elements were hit:

  • anti-aircraft missile and gun complex “Pantsir-S1” in the Yakymivka area (Zaporizhzhya region),

  • Tor anti-aircraft missile system in the Volnovakha area (TOT of Donetsk region),

  • S-300 air defense missile system launcher in the Strilkovye area (Kherson region).

In addition, Defense Forces units inflicted damage on:

  • the area of concentration of the Iskander operational-tactical missile complex of the 12th separate missile brigade in the Kurortne district (TOT AR Crimea),

  • the “Vostochny” landfill in the Novopetrivka area (TOT of Zaporizhia region),

  • concentration of enemy manpower near Kolotylivka (Belgorod region, Russian Federation).

Enemy losses are being confirmed.

Among other things, an ammunition storage warehouse in the Novooleksiivka area (TOT of the Kherson region) was hit.

A technical observation post on the Sivash jack-up rig in the Black Sea was also attacked. A Ka-27 helicopter was also destroyed during the operation.

The extent of the damage and other results are being determined.

Systematic destruction of air defense systems, missile systems, ammunition depots, and areas of concentration of enemy forces significantly reduces its ability to conduct combat operations and cover its troops.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff confirmed the destruction of a radar station in Crimea and a number of Russian military facilities
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Radar
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff announced the defeat of 5 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian Army as of March 4, 2026
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff confirmed the defeat of the Russian frigates “Admiral Essen” and “Admiral Makarov”
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
“Admiral Essen”

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?