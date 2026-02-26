The General Staff confirmed the destruction of a radar station in Crimea and a number of Russian military facilities

In order to reduce the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to inflict effective fire damage on enemy targets both in the occupied Ukrainian territories and on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Radar and other military facilities of the occupiers were hit

On the night of February 26, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the P-18 “Terek” radar station and the RSP-6M2 radar system in Dzhankoy, which is in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. According to the results of objective control, the targets were hit.

The day before, a targeted attack was carried out on the enemy's material and technical equipment in the Novozlatopol area and the UAV control point in the Poltavka area (TOT of the Zaporizhia region), as well as on the area of concentration of the occupants' manpower in the Rodynske area of the Donetsk region. Share

In addition, an attack was made and an enemy command and observation post was recorded to be damaged in the area of the village of Yasnoye Solntse, Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

The losses of the occupiers and the extent of the destruction are being clarified.

Based on the results of previous events:

After the damage to the Neftegorsk GPP in Neftegorsk, Samara Region, on February 21, damage to an electric desalination plant, two gas condensate stabilization plants, and two vertical tanks was confirmed, with subsequent leakage of petroleum products.

The destruction of production workshop No. 22 as a result of the February 20 attack on the missile plant in Votkinsk (Udmurtia) has also been confirmed.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to systematically implement measures to limit the capabilities of the Russian aggressor's military-industrial complex, destroy the occupants' personnel, their command posts, arsenals, and logistics, and force the enemy to end the aggressive war against Ukraine.