The General Staff confirmed the destruction of a number of Russian occupiers' facilities on TOT

As part of systematic measures to reduce the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to strike important enemy targets.
Points of attention
- Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces are actively striking important targets of the Russian aggressor.
- The destruction of areas where troops of selected parts of the Russian Federation and important communication hubs have already been recorded.
Areas of concentration of Russian army personnel, a communications hub, and a UAV control point were hit.
In particular, on the night of February 16, in the area of the village of Kalynivka (TOT of Zaporizhia region), an area of concentration of enemy manpower was hit.
Yesterday, February 15, 2026, an enemy communications hub was hit in the Novopavlivka area (TOT of Donetsk region).
In the area of the village of Berezove (TOT of the Dnipropetrovsk region), our soldiers struck a concentration of enemy manpower.
Enemy losses and the extent of damage inflicted are being clarified.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the combat potential of the Russian aggressor.
