Ukrainian Defense Forces launch airstrike on Russian army command post in Makiivka
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian Defense Forces launch airstrike on Russian army command post in Makiivka

Forces of unmanned systems
Bavovna
Читати українською

The Ukrainian Defense Forces launched an air strike on the command post of the 41st Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces, located in one of the buildings of the former Lenin Mine in temporarily occupied Makiivka, Donetsk Region.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a successful air strike on the Russian army's command post in Makiivka, Donetsk Region.
  • The operation was managed by the 413th Raid Regiment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces.

“Bavovna” in occupied Makiivka: what is known

This was reported by the 413th "Raid" Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The strike was carried out by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the aerial reconnaissance units of the "Reid" carried out target designation and recorded a hit on the enemy object.

The regiment reminds: the specified formation of Russian troops is known for its participation in the offensive in the Pokrovsky direction, where it suffered significant losses.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: USF hit an underground gas storage facility in Crimea and a number of military targets on the TOT
Forces of unmanned systems
USF
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SBS showed the destruction of Russian missile carriers, air defenses and oil depots in Crimea
Forces of unmanned systems
New SBS operations in Crimea on June 23 — what are the results?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?