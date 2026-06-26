The Ukrainian Defense Forces launched an air strike on the command post of the 41st Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces, located in one of the buildings of the former Lenin Mine in temporarily occupied Makiivka, Donetsk Region.

“Bavovna” in occupied Makiivka: what is known

This was reported by the 413th "Raid" Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The strike was carried out by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the aerial reconnaissance units of the "Reid" carried out target designation and recorded a hit on the enemy object.

The regiment reminds: the specified formation of Russian troops is known for its participation in the offensive in the Pokrovsky direction, where it suffered significant losses.