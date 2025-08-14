Ukrainian Defense Forces repel 67 Russian Army assaults since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 08/14/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy twice tried to conduct offensive operations, and clashes are currently ongoing. Enemy aircraft carried out two airstrikes, dropping a total of four guided bombs, and the enemy also carried out 115 attacks, including two from multiple launch rocket systems. Active operations by our units are ongoing, and there are some successes in some areas.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, Ukrainian military repelled an enemy assault near Glyboky.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked three times in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of the settlements of Kupyansk, Golubivka, and Zagryzove.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled seven attacks in the areas of the settlements of Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Myrne, Shandryholove, and Kolodyazi. Three attacks are still ongoing.

In the Siverskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one enemy attack, and units of the occupiers tried to advance in the Hryhorivka area.