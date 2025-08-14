Ukrainian Defense Forces repel 67 Russian Army assaults since the beginning of the day

Currently, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 67 times.
Current situation on the front on August 14
Operational information as of 16:00 on 08/14/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy twice tried to conduct offensive operations, and clashes are currently ongoing. Enemy aircraft carried out two airstrikes, dropping a total of four guided bombs, and the enemy also carried out 115 attacks, including two from multiple launch rocket systems. Active operations by our units are ongoing, and there are some successes in some areas.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, Ukrainian military repelled an enemy assault near Glyboky.
Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked three times in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of the settlements of Kupyansk, Golubivka, and Zagryzove.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled seven attacks in the areas of the settlements of Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Myrne, Shandryholove, and Kolodyazi. Three attacks are still ongoing.
In the Siverskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one enemy attack, and units of the occupiers tried to advance in the Hryhorivka area.
In the Toretsk direction, the Russian occupiers twice tried to advance on the positions of our defenders in the Toretsk and Oleksandr-Kalynovoy areas. Ukrainian units repelled one attack, another battle is ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have launched 37 attacks on the positions of our defenders. Restraining the enemy onslaught, the Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 34 attacks, and the fighting continues. The situation in the direction is stabilizing, and the Defense Forces are taking all necessary measures to identify and destroy groups of Russian invaders who penetrated the rear areas of our defense the day before. Thus, last day, servicemen of one of our mechanized brigades captured five invaders.
In the Novopavlivske direction, the invaders launched nine offensives against the positions of Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Tolstoy, Oleksandrograd, Maliivka and in the directions of Filia and Zaporizhia. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the invader's aircraft struck Novodanylivka with unguided air missiles.
In the Dnieper direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five assaults by the occupiers. Lviv was hit by an airstrike.
