Ukrainian Defense Forces repel 84 assaults by Russian Army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 05/19/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

In the Kramatorsk direction, four clashes have occurred near Chasovy Yar, Bila Hora, and Kurdyumivka since the beginning of the current day. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, in the areas of Verkhnokamyansky, Bilogorivka, and towards Hryhorivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops three times.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, the invaders' army carried out 13 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers near Yampolivka, Zelenaya Dolyna, Torske and towards Hlushchenkove, Karpivka, Serebryanka, Yampol, Hryhorivka, Ridkodub and Olhivka. Three clashes are still ongoing.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Kupyansk direction today.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of our units near Vovchansk and Kutkivka. One combat clash is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy tried to break through our defenses in the areas of Toretsk, Novospassky, and towards Diliivka. The defense forces have so far repelled two enemy assaults, and three more clashes are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian invaders have made 26 attempts to push the Ukrainian defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Elizavetivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Troitske, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka and towards the settlements of Zorya, Novoukrainka, Stara Mykolaivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Nova Poltavka. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught — 20 attacks have already been repelled, six more battles are ongoing.

In the Novopavlivske direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 enemy assaults. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of Konstantinopol, Pryvilny, Rivnopol, Vilny Pole, and towards Novopol and Zeleny Pole.

In the Hulyaipol direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the settlements of Hulyaipol and Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers carried out four attacks in the direction of Malaya Tokmachka and near Stepovoye. Stepnohirsk was hit by airstrikes.

In the Dnieper direction, enemy units tried to advance once, but were unsuccessful.