The Ukrainian Defense Forces stopped the expansion of the Russian presence in the northern part of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, and prevented the enemy from cutting the road connecting Pokrovsk and Rodynske.
The Ukrainian Security Forces are clearing Russians in Pokrovsk: what is known
This was reported by the command of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The military described the situation in Pokrovsk and Myrnograd as of 1:00 p.m. on November 3.
In total, on November 2, Ukrainian military eliminated 19 Russians in the city.
To counter the enemy, the involvement of assault units and special forces continues.
According to the command of the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the situation in Myrnograd is tense, but not threatening.
