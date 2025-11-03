Ukrainian Defense Forces Stop Russian Army Advance in Northern Pokrovsk

The Ukrainian Defense Forces stopped the expansion of the Russian presence in the northern part of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, and prevented the enemy from cutting the road connecting Pokrovsk and Rodynske.

This was reported by the command of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The military described the situation in Pokrovsk and Myrnograd as of 1:00 p.m. on November 3.

Over the past few days, the Defense Forces have created opportunities to fulfill the task of replenishing the troops in our zone of responsibility with additional personnel and equipment. Active clearing of the north of Pokrovsk from the occupiers continues. Thanks to the coordinated actions of the Defense Forces, they stopped the expansion of the Russian presence in this part of the city and prevented the enemy from cutting the road connecting Pokrovsk and Rodynske. Share

In total, on November 2, Ukrainian military eliminated 19 Russians in the city.

To counter the enemy, the involvement of assault units and special forces continues.

According to the command of the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the situation in Myrnograd is tense, but not threatening.