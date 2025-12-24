The Ukrainian Armed Forces' aviation destroyed the positions of Russian drone operators in Siversk and Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Group of Forces "East".

Defense forces in the area of responsibility of the "East" military unit are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 52 Russian assaults over the past 24 hours.

Ukrainian units continue active operations in the Pokrovsko-Mirnograd agglomeration area.

In the Pokrovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 34 assault actions of the aggressor near Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyny, Udachny, Molodetsky, Novosergiivka, Horikhovo, and Dachny.

In this direction yesterday, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 62 invaders and wounded 24, destroyed 18 unmanned aerial vehicles, three vehicles and two artillery systems, hit a tank, four vehicles, an artillery system and 11 enemy personnel shelters.

As noted in the Ukrainian Military District "East", the defense of Pokrovs'ka continues, Ukrainian troops control the northern part of the city. Search and assault operations and the elimination of Russian troops in the city are underway.

In Myrnograd, Ukrainian units are holding defensive lines and eliminating the enemy on the approaches to the city.

Additional logistical routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnograd are being organized to ensure uninterrupted supply of Ukrainian units with everything they need and timely evacuation.

Overall, in the area of responsibility of the "East" military unit, Russian troops continue to suffer the greatest losses — 408 invaders over the past 24 hours.

Also destroyed were 1,217 UAVs of various types and 105 units of other weapons and equipment, including one tank.

The defense forces are focusing not only on eliminating enemy infantry, but also drone operators. 28 crews of Russian unmanned aerial systems were hit in a day.

Missile forces and artillery units completed 836 fire missions.

Aviation of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a building in the Siversk area, from where enemy drone operators were working.

Two buildings in Pokrovsk were also hit by enemy UAV pilots.

Army aviation struck a concentration of Russian personnel in the area of the settlements of Kotlyarivka and Hryhorivka, added the Vostok news agency.