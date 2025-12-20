Ukrainian fighters neutralized almost 130 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction during the day

In total, 220 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of this day. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel enemy attempts to advance deep into our territory.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled enemy attempts in the Pokrovsky direction, neutralizing almost 130 Russian occupiers.
- The Russian invaders suffered significant losses, including a tank, armored combat vehicle, automotive equipment, and communication devices.
Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction
Operational information as of 22:00 on 12/20/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
The Russian invaders carried out 42 air strikes, dropping 101 guided bombs. In addition, they used 1,684 kamikaze drones to destroy our troops and carried out 2,467 attacks on our military positions and settlements.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked 60 times in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Shakhove, Myrnograd, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novosergiyevka, Dachne and towards Novopavlivka.
In some locations, fighting continues to this day.
Today, according to preliminary data, 128 occupiers have been neutralized in this direction, 107 of which have been eliminated irreversibly.
In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed:
tank,
armored combat vehicle,
10 units of automotive equipment,
4 satellite communication terminals,
electronic warfare agent,
3 UAVs.
Our defenders also hit 13 enemy personnel shelters.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-