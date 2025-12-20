Ukrainian fighters neutralized almost 130 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction during the day

In total, 220 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of this day. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel enemy attempts to advance deep into our territory.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 22:00 on 12/20/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

The Russian invaders carried out 42 air strikes, dropping 101 guided bombs. In addition, they used 1,684 kamikaze drones to destroy our troops and carried out 2,467 attacks on our military positions and settlements.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked 60 times in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Shakhove, Myrnograd, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novosergiyevka, Dachne and towards Novopavlivka.

In some locations, fighting continues to this day.

Today, according to preliminary data, 128 occupiers have been neutralized in this direction, 107 of which have been eliminated irreversibly.

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed:

tank,

armored combat vehicle,

10 units of automotive equipment,

4 satellite communication terminals,

electronic warfare agent,

3 UAVs.