Ukrainian soldiers neutralized over 100 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction within 24 hours

In total, 148 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of this day. Ukrainian defenders are resolutely repelling the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on them.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction on December 19

Operational information as of 10:00 PM on December 19, 2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, Russian forces carried out 26 air strikes, dropping 66 guided bombs. In addition, they used 3,472 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,237 attacks on our troops' positions and settlements.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 38 times.

The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne, Myrnograd, Molodetske, Dachne, Filiya and in the direction of Novopidhorodne, NovoShakhove, Svitly, Hryshyne, Novopavlivka. Share

Fighting continues in three locations to this day.

Today, according to preliminary data, 106 occupiers have been neutralized in this direction, 66 of which have been eliminated irrevocably.

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed:

6 units of automotive equipment,

2 motorcycles,

26 unmanned aerial vehicles,

9 units of special equipment,

one personnel shelter,

three enemy ammunition depots.