Ukrainian drones thwarted Russian assault on ATVs

The Ukrainian Army Ground Forces demonstrated how pilots from the SIGNUM battalion successfully thwarted a Russian assault on ATVs on the road to Yampil, Donetsk Oblast. Importantly, this was achieved thanks to the involvement of Ukrainian strike drones.

The pilots of the SIGNUM battalion prevented the Russians from breaking through.

As the Ukrainian defenders recall, they had to repel the enemy during heavy snowfall, gusty winds, and virtually zero visibility.

Since the Mavic was unable to take to the skies due to this weather, the Russian invaders concluded that they had a real opportunity to break through.

Against this backdrop, enemy troops sent out an assault group on ATVs.

The occupiers really believed that they would be able to go unnoticed, but once again they made a serious mistake.

Ukrainian defenders managed to detect enemy forces on the road to Yampil.