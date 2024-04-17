Ukrainian engineer group begins development of unique combat submarine

A team of Ukrainian engineers is developing a Kronos submarine capable of launching torpedo missiles in the United Arab Emirates. The submarine has recently been tested for military use.
What is known about the development of the Kronos combat submarine
The submarine can move silently underwater at 50 km per hour, carrying passengers and explosives.
Kronos can travel up to 80 km/h on water and up to 50 km/h underwater. It is also almost silent.
Kronos technical characteristics
width — 7.4 m;
length — 9 m;
height — 2 m;
load capacity — up to 3000 kg on water;
curb weight — 10,000 kg;
capacity — 11 places.
