A team of Ukrainian engineers is developing a Kronos submarine capable of launching torpedo missiles in the United Arab Emirates. The submarine has recently been tested for military use.

What is known about the development of the Kronos combat submarine

The submarine can move silently underwater at 50 km per hour, carrying passengers and explosives.

While the House of Representatives of the US Congress continues to block the allocation of aid to Ukraine, approved by the Senate back in February, Ukrainian engineers are developing a submarine capable of launching torpedo missiles.

Kronos can travel up to 80 km/h on water and up to 50 km/h underwater. It is also almost silent.

It is operated by our highly skilled design, research, and development team. This hybrid vessel can comfortably accommodate ten passengers and is suitable for commercial, rescue, and combat operations. The submarine's developers said its innovative hull design significantly reduces fuel consumption, increases maximum speed, and provides excellent stability.

Kronos technical characteristics