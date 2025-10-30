Ukrainian fighters eliminated almost a thousand Russian occupiers within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, from October 29 to 30, the Russian army lost 960 soldiers, two tanks, and three armored vehicles at the front.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian forces have eliminated nearly 1,000 Russian occupiers, including soldiers, tanks, and armored vehicles, within a 24-hour period.
- The Russian army's total combat losses in the war with Ukraine are estimated to exceed 1 million people since 2022, with significant losses in tanks, armored vehicles, and heavy equipment.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to October 30, 2025 are approximately:
personnel — about 1,140,860 (+960) people.
tanks — 11,305 (+2) units.
armored combat vehicles — 23,514 (+3) units.
artillery systems — 34,089 (+25) units.
MLRS — 1,531 (+1) units.
air defense systems — 1,232 (+2) units.
aircraft — 428 (+0) units.
helicopters -346 (+0) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 75,707 (+340) units.
cruise missiles — 3,880 (+0) units.
ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.
submarines — 1 (+0) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 65,993 (+128) units.
special equipment — 3,986 (+0) units.
