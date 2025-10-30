Ukrainian fighters eliminated almost a thousand Russian occupiers within 24 hours
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian fighters eliminated almost a thousand Russian occupiers within 24 hours

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, from October 29 to 30, the Russian army lost 960 soldiers, two tanks, and three armored vehicles at the front.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian forces have eliminated nearly 1,000 Russian occupiers, including soldiers, tanks, and armored vehicles, within a 24-hour period.
  • The Russian army's total combat losses in the war with Ukraine are estimated to exceed 1 million people since 2022, with significant losses in tanks, armored vehicles, and heavy equipment.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Current losses of the Russian army

The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to October 30, 2025 are approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,140,860 (+960) people.

  • tanks — 11,305 (+2) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,514 (+3) units.

  • artillery systems — 34,089 (+25) units.

  • MLRS — 1,531 (+1) units.

  • air defense systems — 1,232 (+2) units.

  • aircraft — 428 (+0) units.

  • helicopters -346 (+0) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 75,707 (+340) units.

  • cruise missiles — 3,880 (+0) units.

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 65,993 (+128) units.

  • special equipment — 3,986 (+0) units.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU eliminated 140 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction within 24 hours
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Pokrovsky direction
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU eliminated over 900 Russian occupiers within 24 hours
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?