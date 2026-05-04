Ukrainian fighters have repelled more than 50 attacks by the occupiers since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 04.05.2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Two clashes took place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions , the enemy carried out 49 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, five of which were using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units three times in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka and Starytsia.

In the Lyman direction, two attempts by the invaders to advance near the settlement of Yampil are ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled two attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of the settlements of Kryva Luka and Riznykovka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders stopped two enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Nikyforivka and Vyrolyubivka.