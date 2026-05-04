Ukrainian fighters have repelled more than 50 attacks by the occupiers since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 59 times.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian fighters have repelled over 50 attacks by Russian occupiers in multiple directions since the beginning of the day.
- The Defense Forces successfully defended settlements and positions from enemy attacks, including the use of multiple launch rocket systems.
Current situation on the front on May 4
Operational information as of 16:00 04.05.2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Two clashes took place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions , the enemy carried out 49 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, five of which were using multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units three times in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka and Starytsia.
In the Lyman direction, two attempts by the invaders to advance near the settlement of Yampil are ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled two attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of the settlements of Kryva Luka and Riznykovka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders stopped two enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Nikyforivka and Vyrolyubivka.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out ten attacks near Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka, and Stepanivka.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 14 times to push our soldiers out of the positions they occupied in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Udachne, Novopavlivka, Novooleksandrivka, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, and Muravka.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked four times in the areas of the settlements of Sichneve, Yehorivka, Nove Zaporizhzhia, and Zlagoda.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 19 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zaliznychne, Girke, Staroukrainka, Olenokostyantynivka, Yablukove, Svyatopetrivka, and Charivne. One clash is ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to advance in the area of the settlement of Shcherbaki.
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