Ukrainian interceptor drones are already capable of autonomously shooting down Russian fighters — Fedorov

Brave1 has created technology that automates 95% of the entire Shahed interception process, from drone launch to destruction. The next generation of interceptors is currently being scaled up.
Points of attention
- Brave1 technology automates 95% of the Shahed interception process, providing efficient drone launch and destruction capabilities.
- Ukrainian interceptor drones autonomously shoot down Shahed fighters, showcasing advancements in defense technology.
Ukrainian interceptor drones autonomously shoot down Shahed fighters
This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov.
The operator sees the movement of targets in real time, selects the target and gives the command to destroy it. The system then independently guides the drone to the target, autonomously recognizes and targets the Shahed.
We are scaling solutions that have already proven effective in combat conditions.
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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