Ukrainian interceptor drones are already capable of autonomously shooting down Russian fighters — Fedorov
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Technology
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Ukrainian interceptor drones are already capable of autonomously shooting down Russian fighters — Fedorov

Mykhailo Fedorov
Fedorov
Читати українською

Brave1 has created technology that automates 95% of the entire Shahed interception process, from drone launch to destruction. The next generation of interceptors is currently being scaled up.

Points of attention

  • Brave1 technology automates 95% of the Shahed interception process, providing efficient drone launch and destruction capabilities.
  • Ukrainian interceptor drones autonomously shoot down Shahed fighters, showcasing advancements in defense technology.

Ukrainian interceptor drones autonomously shoot down Shahed fighters

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov.

We continue to systematically strengthen the defense of the sky. Participant Brave1 created a technology that automates 95% of the entire interception process — from launching a drone to destroying a Shahed. The development successfully passed combat testing in the Kharkiv region.

Mykhailo Fedorov

Mykhailo Fedorov

Minister of Defense of Ukraine

The operator sees the movement of targets in real time, selects the target and gives the command to destroy it. The system then independently guides the drone to the target, autonomously recognizes and targets the Shahed.

Thanks to the support of Brave1, the manufacturer was able to go from prototype to successful combat use in less than a year. Autonomy is one of the key areas of development of modern air defense. Such technologies allow for a faster response to massive attacks and more effective defense of Ukrainian cities.

We are scaling solutions that have already proven effective in combat conditions.

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