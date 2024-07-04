Ukrainian military retreated from Kanal district in Chasiv Yar, AFU speaker says

According to the OSTG "Khortytsia" speaker Nazar Voloshyn, the Ukrainian military retreated from the "Kanal" district in Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.

What is happening in the area of Chasiv Yar

It was not expedient to hold the "Kanal" microdistrict, into which the enemy entered. After all, it threatened the life and health of military personnel. The positions of our defenders were destroyed. A decision was made by the command to withdraw to more protected, more prepared positions, explains Voloshyn. Share

He noted that the Russian occupiers are not stopping their offensive attempts in this direction.

They have certain deadlines, which he cannot fulfill for several months in a row — to take the city of Chasiv Yar. His attempt is to hang up his tricolor rags, — said OSTG "Khortytsia" speaker. Share

What is known about the losses of the Russian army in the area of Chasiv Yar

According to Voloshyn, during the day in the area of Chasiv Yar, the occupying army of the Russian Federation conducted 238 shellings from all types of weapons. The previous day — almost 260 and more than 270 shelling the day before.

Most of the enemy shelling falls precisely on the southern part of the city of Chasiv Yar. 34 enemy assaults were carried out in the entire direction. Two assaults this day were carried out by the enemy on Chasiv Yar. And the enemy aircraft in the direction made 16 airstrikes, dropping 22 glide bombs. There was one attack on Chasiv Yar that day — by unguided air missiles, — emphasises the OSTG "Khortytsia" speaker. Share

He also emphasized that the Russian occupiers defended their own assaults with powerful artillery fire, attack drones, and aviation.