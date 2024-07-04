Ukrainian military retreated from Kanal district in Chasiv Yar, AFU speaker says

According to the OSTG "Khortytsia" speaker Nazar Voloshyn, the Ukrainian military retreated from the "Kanal" district in Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.
What is happening in the area of Chasiv Yar
He noted that the Russian occupiers are not stopping their offensive attempts in this direction.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army in the area of Chasiv Yar
According to Voloshyn, during the day in the area of Chasiv Yar, the occupying army of the Russian Federation conducted 238 shellings from all types of weapons. The previous day — almost 260 and more than 270 shelling the day before.
He also emphasized that the Russian occupiers defended their own assaults with powerful artillery fire, attack drones, and aviation.
