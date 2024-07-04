Ukrainian military retreated from Kanal district in Chasiv Yar, AFU speaker says
Ukraine
Ukrainian military retreated from Kanal district in Chasiv Yar, AFU speaker says

AFU military
Читати українською
Source:  Telethon "United News"

According to the OSTG "Khortytsia" speaker Nazar Voloshyn, the Ukrainian military retreated from the "Kanal" district in Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian military retreated from the "Kanal" district in Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region due to the threat to the lives and health of servicemen.
  • The occupying army of the Russian Federation carried out more than 230 shellings in one day in the area of Chasiv Yar, carrying out an impressive number of assaults and airstrikes.
  • As a result of the counterattack by the Armed Forces, 78 occupiers were killed, 140 were wounded, two Russian occupiers were captured, and enemy equipment was also destroyed.
  • The Russian occupiers continue their attempts to attack Chasiv Yar, trying to capture the city and demonstrating aggressive military tactics.
  • The main goal of the Russian occupiers is to establish their control over Chasiv Yar, despite the active resistance of the Ukrainian military and heavy losses of enemy forces.

What is happening in the area of Chasiv Yar

It was not expedient to hold the "Kanal" microdistrict, into which the enemy entered. After all, it threatened the life and health of military personnel. The positions of our defenders were destroyed. A decision was made by the command to withdraw to more protected, more prepared positions, explains Voloshyn.

He noted that the Russian occupiers are not stopping their offensive attempts in this direction.

They have certain deadlines, which he cannot fulfill for several months in a row — to take the city of Chasiv Yar. His attempt is to hang up his tricolor rags, — said OSTG "Khortytsia" speaker.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army in the area of Chasiv Yar

According to Voloshyn, during the day in the area of Chasiv Yar, the occupying army of the Russian Federation conducted 238 shellings from all types of weapons. The previous day — almost 260 and more than 270 shelling the day before.

Most of the enemy shelling falls precisely on the southern part of the city of Chasiv Yar. 34 enemy assaults were carried out in the entire direction. Two assaults this day were carried out by the enemy on Chasiv Yar. And the enemy aircraft in the direction made 16 airstrikes, dropping 22 glide bombs. There was one attack on Chasiv Yar that day — by unguided air missiles, — emphasises the OSTG "Khortytsia" speaker.

He also emphasized that the Russian occupiers defended their own assaults with powerful artillery fire, attack drones, and aviation.

And during that day, 78 occupiers were killed in the direction, 140 were wounded, two were captured by our military. Also, several units of enemy equipment were destroyed there: 1 self-propelled gun, one MTLB, two howitzers and seven warehouses with enemy ammunition, Voloshyn emphasised.

