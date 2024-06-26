According to Bild analyst Julian Röpke, in the course of a successful counterattack, the Ukrainian military forced the criminal army of the Russian Federation to retreat from the "Kanal" district in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region.

What is known about the situation in the area of Chasiv Yar

Röpke notes that the fighting in the area of Chasiv Yar has been going on for several months. This city, located on the hills, is separated from the main forces of the occupying army of the Russian Federation by the channel Siverskyi Donets — Donbas.

To the east, across the canal, is the "Kanal" microdistrict with apartment buildings.

Before that, the Russian occupiers tried to bypass it from the flanks and carried out frontal attacks.

For a while, they held part of the high-rise buildings in the neighbourhood, but a counterattack by the Ukrainian military forced them to retreat.

The Ukrainian army recaptured (or never lost) several streets in the Kanal neighborhood in Chasiv Yar, Röpke notes. Share

He noted that the Russian occupiers were also unsuccessfully storming Kalynivka north of the "Canal".

Before that, the criminal army of the Russian Federation had already captured Kalynivka and approached the Siverskyi Donets canal but was then repulsed.

What does the General Staff say about the situation at the front

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military has engaged in battle with units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation 50 times.

The Russian occupiers show the most significant offensive activity in the Pokrovsk region of the Donetsk region.

The enemy tried to attack the Vovchansk region of the Kharkiv region three times since the beginning.

Units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces repulsed all enemy assaults.

Three battles took place in the Kupyansk district near Synkivka. The Ukrainian military repelled two more attacks near Stelmakhivka and Berestove.

Nine attempts of enemy attacks were recorded in the direction of Lyman near Grekivka, Kopanky, Terny, Torske, Makiivka, and Nevske. Three battles continue near Torske, Makiivka, and Nevske.

Two battles are taking place in Spirne in the direction of Siversk. The Ukrainian military repulsed one enemy attack near Bilohorivka and Rozdolivka.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, the Russian occupiers are trying to break through the defence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Sieverne and Zalizne. There is currently fighting going on there.

Since the beginning, 15 enemy attacks have been recorded near Novooleksandrivka, Yevgenivka, Sokol, Novoselivka Persha, Vozdvyzhenka, and Progress in the direction of Pokrovsk.

So far, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled seven attacks by the Russian invaders; the rest of the fighting is still ongoing.

The enemy will continue to concentrate efforts in the area of Novooleksandrivka.

Battles took place near Krasnohorivka, Nevelske, Georgiivka, Kostyantynivka, and Paraskoviivka in the direction of Kurakhove.

Four attacks by the Russian occupiers ended with significant losses for them, and two more clashes are ongoing.

On the left bank of the Dnipro in the Kherson region, the criminal army of the Russian Federation tried twice unsuccessfully to break through the defence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Krynky area.