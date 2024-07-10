Ukrainian military spent over 70 days surrounded by Russians near Chasiv Yar

The fighters of the 225th separate assault battalion and the 223rd Marine Battalion finally broke out of the 70-day encirclement and moved toward Chasiv Yar.

The 225th Separate Assault Brigade revealed the details of the rescue of its soldiers

According to defenders, the operation lasted 70 days to break through the logistical route to the Ukrainian fighters surrounded by the Russian invaders.

While we tried to clear the way, the fighters kept a circular defense, repelling the invaders' attacks around the clock. The only way of delivery is drones, which we used to deliver ammunition, food and water, the message says.

The soldiers managed to hold their position even despite being wounded and under constant pressure from the Russian army.

As soon as the opportunity arose, they were immediately put on rotation.

The position is ours, the path is unblocked. Look at the real Heroes, they are among us, doing hard work every day. We are proud to serve with such tigers, titans, rexes! — added to the 225th Separate Assault Brigade's statement.

In addition, it is emphasized that the service members are recovering in the hospital as of today.

It is important to understand that the 225th battalion remains the only unit that the Russian army has not been able to eliminate from beyond the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas channel since the spring of 2024.

What is known about the situation at the front on July 10

During the last few hours, 128 combat clashes between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian invaders were recorded.

It is also indicated that the Russian army carried out three missile strikes (with the use of six missiles), 56 air strikes (including 78 anti-aircraft missile defense systems) and 419 kamikaze drone strikes.

In addition, the Russian occupiers fired 2,932 artillery and other types of weapons at the positions of the Armed Forces soldiers and populated areas.