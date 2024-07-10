Ukrainian MoD tests new model of bulletproof vest

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is conducting laboratory research on a new lightweight model of body armor. This bulletproof vest is characterized by lightness of construction, mobility and convenience for maneuvering during assault and special operations.
MoD tests new model of bulletproof vest
The model has already been tested at the intelligence school of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and received positive feedback. Currently, the last stage — laboratory tests — is underway.
The new body armour is made of reinforced ceramic composite materials, which protects the 6th class. The grid size ranges from S to XL in two trim levels, with weights ranging from 7.5kg to 12kg, compared to 10.5kg to 17.5kg for the modular models.
The product includes separate pockets for soft and hard ballistic protection and removable damper tabs. After laboratory tests are completed
, the body armour will be transferred to the Armed Forces.
Ukrainian women's bulletproof vest has passed a new stage of testing
The Ministry of Defense approved the second sample of a bulletproof vest for female military personnel. It was developed in the company "Temp — 3000".
If in the first certified sample from "Ukrainian Armor" the armor plate had an outwardly curved shape, then in the company "Temp — 3000" women's body armor was equipped with shock absorbers. They will help to adjust the body armor to the anatomical features of each woman. In total, there are three pillows of different sizes in the set, the message says.
In addition, to protect the groin, the manufacturer has developed an additional bag with a soft ballistic bag.
