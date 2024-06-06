Ukrainian military working to replace infantry with robots as much as possible, 3rd Assault Brigade officer says

The Ukrainian military is working to replace infantry on the battlefield with unmanned vehicles as much as possible.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian troops are working on replacing infantry with unmanned vehicles to preserve the lives of service members on the battlefield as much as possible.
- Robotic systems make it possible to efficiently evacuate the wounded and supply combat kits, ensuring excellent safety for service members.
- Ukrainian forces are actively implementing innovative solutions, including unmanned aerial vehicles and ground complexes with AI-based automatic guidance systems.
- Combat operations at the front in Ukraine are increasingly being supported with the help of robots, which makes it possible to overcome the shortage of human resources in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- Using scientific and technical innovations in unmanned vehicles and robotic complexes allows the Ukrainian military to advance in modern military conflicts.
What innovative complexes are used by the Armed Forces on the battlefield
Mykola Volokhov, commander of the Terra unit of the Third Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Noted that the Russian troops, essentially followers of the Soviet army, could not be overcome by a similar army even smaller. Therefore, according to the fighter, other solutions and innovations are needed.
Volokhov compared today's events to the beginning of a full-scale invasion and added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine "held on, using secrets, sometimes tricks."
According to him, the Third Assault Brigade is already using ground robotic complexes to evacuate the wounded and deliver combat equipment to the positions.
According to the unit commander, drones also contain many innovations, particularly the automatic guidance system based on artificial intelligence. The military implements this system based on thermal imaging cameras, which work in modern American weapons.
Volokhov added that the fighters carefully analyze all available developments, including what is in the enemy's arsenal.
It is said that one brigade needs 5-8 thousand suitable unmanned vehicles and tens of thousands more ammunition per month. Volokh added that such military units cannot do without a scientific component and cited the example of having to "adjust, solder" directly at the positions.
What is known about the use of robots at the front
The Telegraph publication writes that Ukraine is massively using robots at the front to destroy the Russian occupiers to overcome the shortage of people in the AFU.
It was noted that this new type of warfare, which Ukraine is developing, relies more than ever before on unmanned and remotely controlled robotic systems.
According to the publication, for several months, Ukrainian troops have been using robots for a variety of purposes — from destroying bridges to delivering cargo to the front lines and evacuating wounded soldiers.
