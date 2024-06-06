Ukrainian military working to replace infantry with robots as much as possible, 3rd Assault Brigade officer says

The Ukrainian military is working to replace infantry on the battlefield with unmanned vehicles as much as possible.

What innovative complexes are used by the Armed Forces on the battlefield

Mykola Volokhov, commander of the Terra unit of the Third Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Noted that the Russian troops, essentially followers of the Soviet army, could not be overcome by a similar army even smaller. Therefore, according to the fighter, other solutions and innovations are needed.

Volokhov compared today's events to the beginning of a full-scale invasion and added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine "held on, using secrets, sometimes tricks."

That is, initiative gave birth to innovations. Of course, the Third Assault Brigade has moved on to a concept called "robot warfare." "We want to replace assault and mechanized infantry on the battlefield with unmanned vehicles as much as possible in order to save people's lives," the military officer emphasised.

According to him, the Third Assault Brigade is already using ground robotic complexes to evacuate the wounded and deliver combat equipment to the positions.

We have a lot of technical innovations in unmanned aerial vehicles and ground vehicles... According to my information, the 1st brigade has its own research center. His task is to put ground robotic complexes in order, he said.

According to the unit commander, drones also contain many innovations, particularly the automatic guidance system based on artificial intelligence. The military implements this system based on thermal imaging cameras, which work in modern American weapons.

Volokhov added that the fighters carefully analyze all available developments, including what is in the enemy's arsenal.

It is said that one brigade needs 5-8 thousand suitable unmanned vehicles and tens of thousands more ammunition per month. Volokh added that such military units cannot do without a scientific component and cited the example of having to "adjust, solder" directly at the positions.

What is known about the use of robots at the front

The Telegraph publication writes that Ukraine is massively using robots at the front to destroy the Russian occupiers to overcome the shortage of people in the AFU.

It was noted that this new type of warfare, which Ukraine is developing, relies more than ever before on unmanned and remotely controlled robotic systems.

According to the publication, for several months, Ukrainian troops have been using robots for a variety of purposes — from destroying bridges to delivering cargo to the front lines and evacuating wounded soldiers.