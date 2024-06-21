Ukrainian MoD launches 'Army+' chatbot

An online consultant for conscripts, military personnel and their families has appeared in Ukraine. This is a special chatbot "Army+".

What is known about the Army+ chatbot

The "Army+" chatbot, whose Telegram username is UAForces_bot, is available at the link. It offers prompt answers to several questions.

Military personnel, their families and civilians can learn in the chatbot about obtaining the status of a participant in hostilities, passing a military medical commission, booking, recruiting, benefits, the right to education, sanatorium treatment, housing, etc.

Also, families of servicemen can find out in the chatbot about financial support in the event of the death of a serviceman, his capture or disappearance.

To get information, you need to activate the chatbot (press "Start") and choose the appropriate category of questions.

Mobilisation in Ukraine

General mobilisation has been ongoing since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion to Ukraine. On May 10, 2024, a new law on mobilisation also entered into force.

According to the updated legislation, all conscripted Ukrainians must update their military registration data by July 16. It is not only about men, but also about the category of conscript women.

Personal data can be updated at the TRC, administrative service centres, and through the "Rezerv+" electronic office. The mobile application also features a QR code, which is an analogy of paper military registration documents.