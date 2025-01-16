Ukrainian paratroopers, together with allied units, captured 27 Russian military personnel in the Kursk region. Among them were officers and marines.

As reported by the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, among the prisoners are officers, sergeants, and soldiers who served in motorized rifle units, marines, airborne troops, and other units.

The detainees are representatives of various regions of Russia, as well as temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

Finding themselves in a difficult combat situation, they made the right choice — they voluntarily laid down their weapons, which saved their lives. All the wounded were immediately provided with first aid. Share

The Armed Forces of Ukraine captured almost 900 Russian occupiers during the Kursk operation

According to the General Staff, in the five months since the start of the Kursk Operation, the enemy's total losses in this direction amounted to over 38,000, of which about 15,000 were killed.

During the operation, Ukrainian forces captured 860 Russian soldiers, significantly increasing the exchange fund. This allowed hundreds of Ukrainian defenders who were in Russian prisons to return home.

They also said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces operation began on August 6, 2024 and became another stage of the confrontation with Russian aggression. For the first time in 11 years of the war, hostilities were transferred to the territory of the Russian Federation.

The main goal of the operation was to prevent an enemy offensive in the Sumy region and create a "buffer zone". It also forced the Russian occupiers to transfer significant resources to the Kursk region, weakening their positions on other fronts.