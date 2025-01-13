The DIU shared details about working with captured DPRK soldiers
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The DIU shared details about working with captured DPRK soldiers

a North Korean soldier
Читати українською
Source:  Radio Svoboda

Ukraine plans to use captured North Korean soldiers in its interests and obtain information from them that will help in the war against the occupiers.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine intends to leverage captured North Korean soldiers for valuable intelligence insights to benefit its position in the ongoing conflict.
  • The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is actively preparing to engage with the captured North Korean soldiers, following Ukrainian legislation.
  • The presence of North Korean military personnel in conflict zones like Kursk raises concerns, with the captured soldiers now being investigated and communicated with by SBU.
  • The captured North Korean soldiers could serve as a significant information source for Ukraine, potentially impacting the course of the war against the occupiers.
  • The involvement of North Korean soldiers in hostilities, specifically in assault operations, underscores the complexity and international dimensions of the conflict in Ukraine.

The DIU was preparing to work with captured North Korean soldiers

This was stated by Yevheniy Yerin, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

In any case, I can say that this is the right and necessary incident for Ukraine and for our position, which we will use in our interests. This is interesting and necessary information that we can get from them. Plus, the very fact of confirmation of participation from direct participants from the territory of North Korea is also a very necessary fact for us.

According to him, specialists who know the specifics of North Korea are currently working with the prisoners.

The participation of the military personnel of this country has long been known and announced by the Main Intelligence Directorate. Believe me, we were preparing. And not only us, but all the relevant services involved in this process were preparing for such events. And accordingly, we are absolutely ready within the limits specified by the legislation of Ukraine.

Captured North Korean soldier

He added that currently the Russian Federation is using North Korean soldiers only in the Kursk region. There is no information about the possible participation of North Korean soldiers in the territory of Ukraine.

The very fact of their presence is already a factor that affects, albeit not critically and not decisively, but it affects the course of the war. Their main task is, as a rule, participation in assault operations or in some other operations. They are mostly used as part of the marines, airborne troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. They are primarily cannon fodder. Among them are various specialists who deal with various issues, but in general, it is, relatively speaking, infantry.

Ukrainian fighters captured two North Korean soldiers in Kursk

Ukrainian Defense Forces captured two North Korean soldiers who were wounded during fighting in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. The North Koreans were brought to Kyiv, and the SSU is in contact with them.

This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on January 11.

Our soldiers captured North Korean soldiers in Kursk. These are two soldiers who, although wounded, survived, were taken to Kyiv, and are communicating with SBU investigators.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers captured North Korean soldiers — photo
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy spoke about the new achievement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A captured North Korean soldier confirmed significant losses of the Russian army — South Korean intelligence
A captured North Korean soldier confirmed significant losses of the Russian army — South Korean intelligence
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
About 300 North Korean soldiers died in the war against Ukraine — South Korean intelligence
About 300 North Korean soldiers died in the war against Ukraine — South Korean intelligence

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?