The DIU shared details about working with captured DPRK soldiers

Ukraine plans to use captured North Korean soldiers in its interests and obtain information from them that will help in the war against the occupiers.
Points of attention
The DIU was preparing to work with captured North Korean soldiers
This was stated by Yevheniy Yerin, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
In any case, I can say that this is the right and necessary incident for Ukraine and for our position, which we will use in our interests. This is interesting and necessary information that we can get from them. Plus, the very fact of confirmation of participation from direct participants from the territory of North Korea is also a very necessary fact for us.
According to him, specialists who know the specifics of North Korea are currently working with the prisoners.
He added that currently the Russian Federation is using North Korean soldiers only in the Kursk region. There is no information about the possible participation of North Korean soldiers in the territory of Ukraine.
The very fact of their presence is already a factor that affects, albeit not critically and not decisively, but it affects the course of the war. Their main task is, as a rule, participation in assault operations or in some other operations. They are mostly used as part of the marines, airborne troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. They are primarily cannon fodder. Among them are various specialists who deal with various issues, but in general, it is, relatively speaking, infantry.
Ukrainian fighters captured two North Korean soldiers in Kursk
Ukrainian Defense Forces captured two North Korean soldiers who were wounded during fighting in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. The North Koreans were brought to Kyiv, and the SSU is in contact with them.
This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on January 11.
