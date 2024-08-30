Ukrainian pilot Karaya on a MiG-29 destroys Russian Army crossings in the Kursk region — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian pilot Karaya on a MiG-29 destroys Russian Army crossings in the Kursk region — video

Mykola Oleschuk
Karaya
Читати українською

The commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, released a video of the combat work of a famous Ukrainian pilot with the call sign Karaya, who uses US GBU-62 JDAM-ER aerial bombs on MiG-29 to destroy bridge crossings of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in Kurshchyna.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian pilot Karaya demonstrates exceptional combat skills by striking Russian army crossings with precision bombs, showcasing the determination of the Armed Forces to defend Kurshchyna.
  • Expert analysis highlights the importance of expanding the 'sanitary zone' of Ukrainian troops in Kurshchyna to strengthen the defensive position and counter potential enemy advancements.
  • The tactical withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region is projected to outmaneuver Russian occupiers and strategically encircle units of the occupation army for effective control of the territory.
  • The success of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna necessitates a cautious approach in planning further offensives, considering specific conditions, enemy actions, and the terrain for optimal outcomes.
  • The strategic use of aerial bombs by Ukrainian pilot Karaya on the MiG-29 highlights the precision strikes and calculated operations of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna, demonstrating resilience and unwavering commitment to defending the region.

What is known about the heroic combat work of the Karaya Air Force Air Force pilot in Kurshchyna

Planning the operation, programming the means of destruction, sorties, high-precision strikes, objective control and thanks from the commander. And so every day! Relentlessly and selflessly. Ukrainian MiG-29 uses GBU-62 JDAM-ER aerial bombs on bridge crossings in Kurshchyna. Did you recognize the pilot? - it is written in the post of the commander of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces.

What is known about the successes of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna

According to the veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war, reserve major of the Armed Forces Oleksiy Hetman, in a comment to OBOZ.UA, despite the slowing down of the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna, it is necessary to continue the expansion of the "sanitary zone".

Our offensive was supposed to slow down, because the first achievements, the first big advance were due to the effect of surprise... But such a "window of opportunity" can work for 2-3 weeks. That time has already passed. The Russians have transferred troops there, they already understand what we should do. Therefore, it is even theoretically impossible to continue advancing at the same rapid pace as at the beginning. No one counted on this, - emphasized the analyst.

According to him, it makes sense to expand the presence of the Armed Forces in the territories of the aggressor country along the Ukrainian border.

The Hetman also drew attention to the possibility of encircling units of the occupation army of the Russian Federation south of the Seim River.

In the future, the analyst draws attention to the probable withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the rear of the Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv region.

According to the expert, the sanitary zone under the control of the Armed Forces may exceed 100 square kilometers.

Of course, so far it is difficult for us to do this, but at least it should be several tens of kilometers. But this is not the same as dividing a plot of land into how many acres. Everything depends on the relief of the area, on necessity, on settlements, roads, etc., and not just on the picture on the map. In certain areas, you can advance deeper, in others - the opposite. Obviously, everything will depend on specific conditions, - Hetman notes.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy urges to expand educational missions for Ukrainian pilots on F-16
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
F-16 fighters in Ukraine. Danish instructors train pilots of the Air Force of the AFU
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
F-16

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?