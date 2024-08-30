The commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, released a video of the combat work of a famous Ukrainian pilot with the call sign Karaya, who uses US GBU-62 JDAM-ER aerial bombs on MiG-29 to destroy bridge crossings of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in Kurshchyna.

What is known about the heroic combat work of the Karaya Air Force Air Force pilot in Kurshchyna

Planning the operation, programming the means of destruction, sorties, high-precision strikes, objective control and thanks from the commander. And so every day! Relentlessly and selflessly. Ukrainian MiG-29 uses GBU-62 JDAM-ER aerial bombs on bridge crossings in Kurshchyna. Did you recognize the pilot? - it is written in the post of the commander of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces. Share

What is known about the successes of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna

According to the veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war, reserve major of the Armed Forces Oleksiy Hetman, in a comment to OBOZ.UA, despite the slowing down of the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna, it is necessary to continue the expansion of the "sanitary zone".

Our offensive was supposed to slow down, because the first achievements, the first big advance were due to the effect of surprise... But such a "window of opportunity" can work for 2-3 weeks. That time has already passed. The Russians have transferred troops there, they already understand what we should do. Therefore, it is even theoretically impossible to continue advancing at the same rapid pace as at the beginning. No one counted on this, - emphasized the analyst. Share

According to him, it makes sense to expand the presence of the Armed Forces in the territories of the aggressor country along the Ukrainian border.

The Hetman also drew attention to the possibility of encircling units of the occupation army of the Russian Federation south of the Seim River.

In the future, the analyst draws attention to the probable withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the rear of the Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv region.

According to the expert, the sanitary zone under the control of the Armed Forces may exceed 100 square kilometers.