The commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, released a video of the combat work of a famous Ukrainian pilot with the call sign Karaya, who uses US GBU-62 JDAM-ER aerial bombs on MiG-29 to destroy bridge crossings of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in Kurshchyna.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian pilot Karaya demonstrates exceptional combat skills by striking Russian army crossings with precision bombs, showcasing the determination of the Armed Forces to defend Kurshchyna.
- Expert analysis highlights the importance of expanding the 'sanitary zone' of Ukrainian troops in Kurshchyna to strengthen the defensive position and counter potential enemy advancements.
- The tactical withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region is projected to outmaneuver Russian occupiers and strategically encircle units of the occupation army for effective control of the territory.
- The success of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna necessitates a cautious approach in planning further offensives, considering specific conditions, enemy actions, and the terrain for optimal outcomes.
- The strategic use of aerial bombs by Ukrainian pilot Karaya on the MiG-29 highlights the precision strikes and calculated operations of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna, demonstrating resilience and unwavering commitment to defending the region.
What is known about the heroic combat work of the Karaya Air Force Air Force pilot in Kurshchyna
What is known about the successes of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna
According to the veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war, reserve major of the Armed Forces Oleksiy Hetman, in a comment to OBOZ.UA, despite the slowing down of the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna, it is necessary to continue the expansion of the "sanitary zone".
According to him, it makes sense to expand the presence of the Armed Forces in the territories of the aggressor country along the Ukrainian border.
The Hetman also drew attention to the possibility of encircling units of the occupation army of the Russian Federation south of the Seim River.
In the future, the analyst draws attention to the probable withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the rear of the Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv region.
According to the expert, the sanitary zone under the control of the Armed Forces may exceed 100 square kilometers.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-