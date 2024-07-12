Zelenskyy urges to expand educational missions for Ukrainian pilots on F-16
Zelenskyy urges to expand educational missions for Ukrainian pilots on F-16

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
During his speech at the Ukraine-NATO Council, Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasized the need to expand training programs for Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilots.

Ukraine needs to use about 300 combat aircraft

At the Ukraine-NATO Council, Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised the need for sufficient F-16 fighter jets to counter Russian airstrikes.

He noted that Russia uses about 300 combat aircraft, and Ukraine needs the same number. To achieve this goal, it is necessary to expand training missions for Ukrainian pilots.

We need enough F-16s. Russia uses about 300 combat aircraft; we need at least half of that. We also need to expand pilot training missions. At the current rate of delivery and training, how many years will we wait for half of the 300 aircraft? The war shouldn't last this long. And in the case of the F-16, it is not up to us.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Also, during the speech, Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for each air defence system that helps save Ukrainians' lives and for new deliveries of Patriot and other air defence systems. He emphasised that these systems must be delivered to Ukraine immediately to protect cities from Russian attacks.

Zelenskyy announced the signing of the Ukrainian Compact

Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that Ukraine has signed 23 important agreements, and noted that "there will be more agreements with other countries." It is important to understand what is being said about the security "Ukrainian Compact".

According to the president, signing these agreements raises Kyiv's relations with its allies to a new level.

This is a significant achievement for Ukraine and for all of us, Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised.

In addition, the president expressed gratitude to his American colleague Joe Biden for his leadership and efforts aimed at strengthening security cooperation with concrete actions.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also reminded that in 2023, during the NATO summit in Vilnius, Kyiv's partners took a very important step by adopting the G7 declaration on security for Ukraine.

