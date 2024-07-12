Zelenskyy urges to expand educational missions for Ukrainian pilots on F-16

During his speech at the Ukraine-NATO Council, Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasized the need to expand training programs for Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilots.
Points of attention
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for the air defence systems that saved Ukrainians' lives and for delivering new systems to protect against Russian attacks.
- The signing of the Ukrainian Compact and other agreements elevated Kyiv's relations with its allies.
- The efforts of Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden are aimed at strengthening security cooperation and increasing security for Ukraine.
Ukraine needs to use about 300 combat aircraft
At the Ukraine-NATO Council, Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised the need for sufficient F-16 fighter jets to counter Russian airstrikes.
He noted that Russia uses about 300 combat aircraft, and Ukraine needs the same number. To achieve this goal, it is necessary to expand training missions for Ukrainian pilots.
Also, during the speech, Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for each air defence system that helps save Ukrainians' lives and for new deliveries of Patriot and other air defence systems. He emphasised that these systems must be delivered to Ukraine immediately to protect cities from Russian attacks.
Zelenskyy announced the signing of the Ukrainian Compact
Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that Ukraine has signed 23 important agreements, and noted that "there will be more agreements with other countries." It is important to understand what is being said about the security "Ukrainian Compact".
According to the president, signing these agreements raises Kyiv's relations with its allies to a new level.
In addition, the president expressed gratitude to his American colleague Joe Biden for his leadership and efforts aimed at strengthening security cooperation with concrete actions.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy also reminded that in 2023, during the NATO summit in Vilnius, Kyiv's partners took a very important step by adopting the G7 declaration on security for Ukraine.
