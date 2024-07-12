Zelenskyy declares signing a Ukrainian compact

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that Ukraine has signed 23 powerful agreements, and "there will be more agreements with other countries." What is important to understand is the security "Ukrainian Compact".

How Zelenskyy comments on the strengthening of Ukraine's position in the international arena

According to the president, signing this agreement brings Kyiv's relations with its allies to a new level.

This is a significant achievement for Ukraine and all of us, Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised. Share

In addition, the head of state expressed gratitude to his American colleague, Joe Biden, for his leadership and efforts to strengthen security cooperation through decisive actions.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also reminded that in 2023, during the NATO summit in Vilnius, Kyiv's partners took an important step by adopting the G7 declaration on security for Ukraine.

We wasted no time and now have a robust security assurance architecture. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

What is the security "Ukrainian Compact"

"Ukraine Compact" is a multilateral document containing commitments to support Ukraine.

Currently, this document has the signatories of Ukraine, the US, 21 more NATO countries, the EU, and Japan.

First of all, we are talking about the following obligations:

support Ukraine's urgent needs in the field of defence and security, in particular by continuing to assist in the field of security and training, modern military equipment, as well as defence industry; accelerate efforts to build future armed forces; In the event of a future Russian armed aggression on Ukraine after the end of the current hostilities, quickly and collectively meet at the highest level to determine appropriate next steps in support of Ukraine, including the provision of prompt and sustained security assistance and the imposition of economic and other penalties on Russia.

Other countries can join this treaty.